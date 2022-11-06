Sun, 06 Nov 2022

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
67
Cloudy in Statesville

International

Section
US court: No constitutional right for transgenders in beauty pageants

SAN FRANCISCO, California: A U.S. appeals court has ruled that beauty pageant operator Miss United States of America cannot be ...

Eye on digital currency experiment by France, Singapore, Switzerland

PARIS, France: In the first cross-regional trial of its kind, France, Singapore and Switzerland have launched a joint trial of ...

China refuses visas to Canada journalists, bureau to close

OTTAWA, Canada: The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) has announced that it will close its news bureau in Beijing after waiting ...

US to sell missiles to Finland to bolster defenses

WASHINGTON D.C.: The Pentagon has announced that under a deal valued at an estimated $535 million, the U.S. State Department ...

Mass production for Tesla Cybertruck to begin in 2023

AUSTIN, Texas: Two years later than planned, Tesla has announced that it will start mass producing its Cybertruck at the ...

Sydney Zoo visitors run to shelters after lions escape

SYDNEY, Australia: Five lions escaped from their enclosure at Sydney's Taronga Zoo this week, forcing the zoo to enact a ...

Business

Section
Airline delays and cancellations continue to plague U.S. passengers

When catching a flight, the general rule is to arrive two hours early for domestic flights and three hours before ...

Calls for more taxes heard after BP $8.2 billion third quarter profit

LONDON, England: Following rivals Shell, Exxon Mobil and TotalEnergies, which reported bumper profits last week, BP more than doubled its ...

Jobs report ignites buying spree on Wall Street, greenback slumps

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks rose sharply on Friday, while the U.S. dollar nose-dived.The October nonfarm payrolls report ...

US, UAE in $100 billion clean energy agreement

WASHINGTON D.C.: American Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said this week that the U.S. and the UAE have signed a ...

Hong Kong and mainland China stock markets in sharp rally over Covid policy

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Hong Kong and China exploded higher on Friday amidst unconfirmed reports the zero-Covid policy ...

US oil production at pre-Covid high, near 12 million barrels per day

WASHINGTON D.C.: Government figures released this week showed that U.S. oil output rose to nearly 12 million barrels per day ...

Movie Review

Dreamscape