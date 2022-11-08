SEOUL -- Amid the record-scale U.S.-South Korea Vigilant Storm joint air exercises, the Korean People's Army (KPA) of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) lashed out with a series of military countermeasures from Wednesday to Saturday, the KPA said Monday.

Military countermeasures will be implemented as categorical response to the "intolerable and unpardonable" "war drills," said a KPA statement carried by the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), spelling out a detailed account of military maneuvers along the timeline. (DPRK-Vigilant Storm Exercise-Countermeasures)

- - - -

TOKYO -- An advisory panel for the finance minister on Monday proposed that the Japanese government end free-of-charge coronavirus vaccinations, highlighting concerns over a further increase of its financial strain.

Japan's Ministry of Finance convened a subcommittee meeting on Monday and asked a panel of experts to start discussing possible charges for the COVID-19 shots, like the ones for seasonal influenza and other infectious diseases. (Japan-Coronavirus-Vaccination)

- - - -

WINDHOEK -- Oil-rich Namibia and Senegal have become the latest members to join the African Petroleum Producers' Organization (APPO), an official said on Monday.

Andreas Simon, Namibia's Ministry of Mines and Energy spokesperson, told Xinhua that Namibia had joined the African Petroleum Producers Organization (APPO) at a Council of Ministers Ordinary Session held in Luanda, Angola, on Nov. 4. (Namibia-oil)

- - - -

ABUJA -- At least three people were killed, and three others wounded early Monday in a road accident in southwest Nigeria, the traffic police said.

Ahmed Umar, the sector commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps in the southwestern state of Ogun, told reporters in the state capital of Abeokuta that a mini-van traveling along a busy expressway in Ogun had lost control and turned over due to high speed, causing casualties. (Nigeria-Accident)

- - - -

TEHRAN -- Iran's Intelligence Ministry said Monday that it has arrested 26 foreign nationals linked to the recent deadly attack on a shrine in southern Iran.

"The detainees are nationals of Azerbaijan, Afghanistan and Tajikistan," said a statement from the ministry. (Iran-Shrine Attack-Arrest)