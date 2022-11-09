Wed, 09 Nov 2022

Fair in Statesville

International

Haiti gang leader to lift fuel blockade amid shortages

PORT AU PRINCE, Haiti: Powerful gang leader Jimmy Cherizier, a former police officer, has announced that he is lifting a ...

US Congress still unsure about making daylight-savings time permanent

WASHINGTON D.C.: U.S. Representative Frank Pallone, who chairs the Energy and Commerce Committee, says a U.S. Congress bill aimed at ...

As drought strikes Kenya, animals die in wildlife reserves

NAIROBI, Kenya: Hundreds of elephants and endangered Grevy's zebras have died in Kenyan wildlife preserves during the ongoing drought. A ...

Report: new cancer drugs rise 53% in past 5 years in US

WASHINGTON D.C.: The annual price of newly-launched cancer drugs in the U.S. averaged $283,000 last year, a 53 percent increase ...

Ukraine says enough gas stored for winter heating

KYIV, Ukraine: Seeking to reassure the public, Ukraine Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said this week that the country has sufficient ...

Seeking more gas, Italy to issue more Adriatic drilling permits

ROME, Italy: Italy's government will seek to double its drilling sites for natural gas as it expands the number of ...

Business

Nasdaq edges up 26 points as Trump-backed Republicans eye victory in mid-terms

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks made a third day of gains on Tuesday despite the disruption of midterm ...

Macau gambling Mecca to reopen after Covid scare

MAUCAU CITY, Macau: Authorities in Macau said that the city, whose economy has been slowed by COVID-19 restrictions, will return ...

UK government seeks $25 billion in new taxes, also large spending cuts

LONDON, England: Local media is reporting that UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt will announce, on 17th November, up ...

Amazon freeze on corporate hiring called temporary

SEATTLE, Washington: A company executive has announced that due to the "unusual macro-economic environment," e-commerce giant Amazon.com will freeze hiring ...

Asian stock markets close mixed, Nikkei 225 adds 344 points

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia continued higher in parts of Asia Asia on Tuesday. However, the New Zealand ...

Seeking to end migrant crisis, Italy closes ports

MILAN, Italy: After Italy's new government closed its ports to ships carrying migrants primarily from Africa, two ships were left ...

