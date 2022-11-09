Wed, 09 Nov 2022

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
47
Fair in Statesville

International

Section
Ancient Greek artifacts go on display in Athens amid protests

ATHENS, Greece: Under an agreement which has stirred controversy in Greece, 15 ancient Greek artifacts from the private Cycladic art ...

Haiti gang leader to lift fuel blockade amid shortages

PORT AU PRINCE, Haiti: Powerful gang leader Jimmy Cherizier, a former police officer, has announced that he is lifting a ...

US Congress still unsure about making daylight-savings time permanent

WASHINGTON D.C.: U.S. Representative Frank Pallone, who chairs the Energy and Commerce Committee, says a U.S. Congress bill aimed at ...

As drought strikes Kenya, animals die in wildlife reserves

NAIROBI, Kenya: Hundreds of elephants and endangered Grevy's zebras have died in Kenyan wildlife preserves during the ongoing drought. A ...

Report: new cancer drugs rise 53% in past 5 years in US

WASHINGTON D.C.: The annual price of newly-launched cancer drugs in the U.S. averaged $283,000 last year, a 53 percent increase ...

Ukraine says enough gas stored for winter heating

KYIV, Ukraine: Seeking to reassure the public, Ukraine Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said this week that the country has sufficient ...

Business

Section
Stocks in Asia divided as Republicans struggle to take control of Congress

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia were mixed on Wednesday.The Nikkei 225 in Tokyo fell 156.07 points or 0.56 ...

Swiss minister says could take years to recover economy

GENEVA, Switzerland: Justice Minister Karin Keller-Sutter said that Switzerland faces difficult years ahead due to the threat of recession in ...

Nasdaq edges up 26 points as Trump-backed Republicans eye victory in mid-terms

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks made a third day of gains on Tuesday despite the disruption of midterm ...

Macau gambling Mecca to reopen after Covid scare

MAUCAU CITY, Macau: Authorities in Macau said that the city, whose economy has been slowed by COVID-19 restrictions, will return ...

UK government seeks $25 billion in new taxes, also large spending cuts

LONDON, England: Local media is reporting that UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt will announce, on 17th November, up ...

Amazon freeze on corporate hiring called temporary

SEATTLE, Washington: A company executive has announced that due to the "unusual macro-economic environment," e-commerce giant Amazon.com will freeze hiring ...

Movie Review

Jack Reacher