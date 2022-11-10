Thu, 10 Nov 2022

UK minister to travel to Taiwan for trade talks

LONDON, England: Greg Hands, UK minister of state for trade, said he will visit Taiwan this week for trade talks, ...

Ancient Greek artifacts go on display in Athens amid protests

ATHENS, Greece: Under an agreement which has stirred controversy in Greece, 15 ancient Greek artifacts from the private Cycladic art ...

Haiti gang leader to lift fuel blockade amid shortages

PORT AU PRINCE, Haiti: Powerful gang leader Jimmy Cherizier, a former police officer, has announced that he is lifting a ...

US Congress still unsure about making daylight-savings time permanent

WASHINGTON D.C.: U.S. Representative Frank Pallone, who chairs the Energy and Commerce Committee, says a U.S. Congress bill aimed at ...

As drought strikes Kenya, animals die in wildlife reserves

NAIROBI, Kenya: Hundreds of elephants and endangered Grevy's zebras have died in Kenyan wildlife preserves during the ongoing drought. A ...

Report: new cancer drugs rise 53% in past 5 years in US

WASHINGTON D.C.: The annual price of newly-launched cancer drugs in the U.S. averaged $283,000 last year, a 53 percent increase ...

U.S. stocks sell off on uncertain midterms outcome, Nasdaq drops more than two percent

NEW YORK, New York - Investors sold U.S. stocks off on Wednesday following the midterm elections, the results of which ...

US says oil refiners to operate at over 90% capacity in 2022

NEW YORK CITY, New York: U.S. oil refiners will operate their plants at over 90 percent of capacity, as tight ...

China's C919 passenger jet to make first appearance at air show

BEIJING, China: China's domestically manufactured C919 narrow body jet will make its first public flight at China's largest air show ...

Stocks in Asia divided as Republicans struggle to take control of Congress

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia were mixed on Wednesday.The Nikkei 225 in Tokyo fell 156.07 points or 0.56 ...

Swiss minister says could take years to recover economy

GENEVA, Switzerland: Justice Minister Karin Keller-Sutter said that Switzerland faces difficult years ahead due to the threat of recession in ...

Nasdaq edges up 26 points as Trump-backed Republicans eye victory in mid-terms

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks made a third day of gains on Tuesday despite the disruption of midterm ...

