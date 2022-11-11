Fri, 11 Nov 2022

Polish leader condemned, says a low birth rate tied to women drinking

WARSAW, Poland: An uproar has followed Jaroslaw Kaczynski, Poland's ruling party leader, saying that Poland's low birth rate is linked ...

West send more sophisticated air defense systems to Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine: Ukraine Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov has announced that the first delivery of NASAMS air defense systems, which will ...

UK minister to travel to Taiwan for trade talks

LONDON, England: Greg Hands, UK minister of state for trade, said he will visit Taiwan this week for trade talks, ...

Ancient Greek artifacts go on display in Athens amid protests

ATHENS, Greece: Under an agreement which has stirred controversy in Greece, 15 ancient Greek artifacts from the private Cycladic art ...

Haiti gang leader to lift fuel blockade amid shortages

PORT AU PRINCE, Haiti: Powerful gang leader Jimmy Cherizier, a former police officer, has announced that he is lifting a ...

US Congress still unsure about making daylight-savings time permanent

WASHINGTON D.C.: U.S. Representative Frank Pallone, who chairs the Energy and Commerce Committee, says a U.S. Congress bill aimed at ...

As new iPhones become too costly, Japan turns to second-hand market

TOKYO, Japan: In traditionally gadget-loving Japan, the declining yen, which has fallen to a 32-year low against the U.S. dollar, ...

Shareholders contend fraud by Virgin's Branson in lawsuit

NEW YORK CITY, New York: A U.S. judge ruled this week that British billionaire entrepreneur Richard Branson must face shareholder ...

Asian stocks fret over U.S. CPI, Japan's Nikkei 225 drops 270 points

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia followed Wall Street on Thursday, notching up major falls. Aside from the overnight ...

After Covid restrictions end, Japan household spending sees growth

TOKYO, Japan: Marking four months of consecutive growth, Japanese households increased spending in September from one year earlier, with shoppers ...

iPhone factories to be slowed due to China Covid restrictions

CUPERTINO, California: Apple will ship fewer new iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone Pro Max phones as a result of COVID-19 ...

U.S. stocks sell off on uncertain midterms outcome, Nasdaq drops more than two percent

NEW YORK, New York - Investors sold U.S. stocks off on Wednesday following the midterm elections, the results of which ...

