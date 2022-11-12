Sat, 12 Nov 2022

International

Guangzhou, China reports 2,600 new Covid cases in 1 day

GUANGZHOU, China: As new Covid cases reached 2,000 for the second consecutive day, millions of residents of Guangzhou, China's southern ...

Colorado police arrested for leaving woman in car hit by train

DENVER, Colorado: Two Colorado police officers have been charged with leaving a handcuffed woman in a patrol car struck by ...

US expects record power use in 2022

WASHINGTON D.C.: The U.S. Energy Information Administration said this week that due to increasing economic activity and warmer summer weather, ...

Elon Musk's net worth drops below $200 billion amid Twitter takeover

NEW YORK CITY, New York: As investors sold off Tesla shares due to concerns that the company's head and largest ...

Polish leader condemned, says a low birth rate tied to women drinking

WARSAW, Poland: An uproar has followed Jaroslaw Kaczynski, Poland's ruling party leader, saying that Poland's low birth rate is linked ...

West send more sophisticated air defense systems to Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine: Ukraine Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov has announced that the first delivery of NASAMS air defense systems, which will ...

Business

U.S. stocks take back seat, as slide in U.S. dollar accelerates

NEW YORK, New York - U,.S. stocks made modest gains on Friday, a day after a massive surge that followed ...

Renault separates businesses in bid to boost profits

PARIS, France: French auto maker Renault has announced that it will divide itself into in five separate businesses, deepen ties ...

Customer uncertainty causes Airbnb to change billing details

SAN FRANCISCO, California: Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky tweeted this week that the vacation rental company would change the way it ...

Hong Kong's Hang Seng leads Asian stock markets sharply higher

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia took off on Friday, mirroring the sharp gains on Wall Street overnight.No index ...

Israel, Jordan praised for signing agreement to share water, energy

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt: During this week's COP27 climate summit in Egypt, Israel and Jordan signed a memorandum of understanding to ...

Indonesia outlook uncertain, despite fast economic growth

JAKARTA, Indonesia: Driven by more investments and lower greater government spending, Indonesia's economy expanded at its fastest pace in more ...

Movie Review

