Mon, 14 Nov 2022

News RELEASES

International

Concerns about China slave labor causes US to block solar orders

WASHINGTON D.C.: Following a new law banning imports from China's Xinjiang region over slave labor concerns, U.S. ports have seen ...

US extends protected migrant status for six nationalities to mid-2024

WASHINGTON D.C.: The U.S. immigration service announced this week that it has extended a protected status program that prevents migrants ...

$22 million fine for Australia companies claiming fast internet speeds

CANBERRA, Australia: Australia's competition regulator has announced that three telecom companies were fined a total of $22.08 million for making ...

Yale coach gets 5 years in prison over admissions bribery scandal

BOSTON, Massachusetts: A former Yale University women's soccer coach, Rudolph "Rudy" Meredith, was sentenced to five months in prison for ...

IBM Osprey quantum computer sets new records for speed

ARMONK, New York: International Business Machines has launched its most powerful quantum computer, a 433-qubit machine known as the Osprey.A ...

Guangzhou, China reports 2,600 new Covid cases in 1 day

GUANGZHOU, China: As new Covid cases reached 2,000 for the second consecutive day, millions of residents of Guangzhou, China's southern ...

Business

Disney plans to freeze hiring and cut some jobs, says memo

ORLANDO, Florida: As it looks to manage costs amid the ongoing economic uncertainties, Walt Disney Co is set to freeze ...

Phoenix, Arizona ok's service by driverless Waymo taxi

PHOENIX, Arizona: Alphabet Inc's Waymo said it was widening its autonomous ride-hailing service for customers in Phoenix, Arizona, using robotaxis.Due ...

Japan's Skymark Airlines to purchase 12 Boeing 737 Max aircraft

CHICAGO, Illinois: Boeing has announced that Japan's Skymark Airlines plans to purchase up to 12 737-MAX airplanes for its fleet. ...

Washington optimistic as U.S. inflation moderates

WASHINGTON D.C.: In October, U.S. consumer prices rose less than forecasted, falling to below 8 percent for the first time ...

Higher priced plant-based meat cannot maintain sales during inflation

EL SEGUNDO, California: Due to mounting transportation and raw material costs, Beyond Meat plant-based meats announced a higher-than-expected quarterly loss, ...

Economists say Malaysia's economy grew 11.7 percent in Q3

BENGALURU, Malaysia: Strong domestic consumption exports saw Malaysia's economy growing in double digits in the third quarter for the first ...

