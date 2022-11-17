Thu, 17 Nov 2022

News RELEASES

International

Biden tells Cambodians to be forthcoming about China navy

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia: The White House said on November 12 that U.S. President Joe Biden raised concerns with the leader ...

People evacuated before building collapses in France

PARIS, France: Authorities report that a warning by a resident of a four-story building that collapsed saved countless lives. The ...

US Covid-19 public health emergency status to remain in place

WASHINGTON D.C.: The Biden administration said this week that the public health emergency status of the COVID-19 pandemic will be ...

Two aircraft collide midair at WWII air show, six dead

DALLAS, Texas: Six people died on November 12 when two vintage military aircraft collided in midair at a World War ...

China faces renewed shutdowns as Covid cases increase

BEIJING,China: China reported 14,878 new COVID-19 infections on November 12, including 235 new cases in Beijing, up from 116 new ...

US space plane completes 908 day secret mission

CAPE CANAVERAL, Florida: The U.S. military's top-secret unmanned space plane landed in Florida on Saturday after spending a record 908 ...

Business

After two Chinese die in Teslas, company says it will help investigate

BEIJING, China: Following local media reports of the deaths of two people and injuries to three, U.S. automaker Tesla said ...

U.S, stocks shrug off geopolitical concerns, Nasdaq jumps 162 points

NEW YORK, New York - Russian missiles landing in Poland, resulting in the death of two people, unnerved U.S. financial ...

Anti-government protests return in Moldova over energy, inflation

CHISINAU, Moldova: Thousands of anti-government protesters returned to the streets of Moldova's capital, Chisinau, to express their anger over alleged ...

US asks 15-year jail term for Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes

SAN JOSE, California: U.S. prosecutors said in a court filing this week that Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes should be jailed ...

Hong Kong's Hang Seng jumps sharply, Asian stocks generally higher

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia were mostly higher on Tuesday, although the Australian market lagged.Hong Kong's Hang Seng ...

Turkey Black Sea gas field to begin deliveries in 2023

ANKARA, Turkey: Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan has said that the country's Sakarya gas field in the Black Sea is on ...

Movie Review

