Thu, 17 Nov 2022

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
40
Fair in Statesville

International

Section
Ebola outbreak continues in Uganda, 135 infected, 53 dead

ENTEBBE, Uganda: Uganda's health minister Jane Ruth Aceng said an Ebola infection has been confirmed in Jinja in eastern Uganda, ...

Appearing in public, King Charles leads UK veterans remembrance

LONDON, England: On Remembrance Sunday, November 13, the UK fell silent for two minutes while King Charles III led the ...

Biden tells Cambodians to be forthcoming about China navy

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia: The White House said on November 12 that U.S. President Joe Biden raised concerns with the leader ...

People evacuated before building collapses in France

PARIS, France: Authorities report that a warning by a resident of a four-story building that collapsed saved countless lives. The ...

US Covid-19 public health emergency status to remain in place

WASHINGTON D.C.: The Biden administration said this week that the public health emergency status of the COVID-19 pandemic will be ...

Two aircraft collide midair at WWII air show, six dead

DALLAS, Texas: Six people died on November 12 when two vintage military aircraft collided in midair at a World War ...

Business

Section
U.S. stocks retreat after British inflation tops 11.1 percent, Nasdaq sheds 175 points

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stock markets fell on Wednesday in line with global markets.Exacerbating concerns was a reading ...

Archer ok's Georgia for electric air taxi factory

SANTA CLARA, California: Archer Aviation, which is building small electric aircraft, announced that it will invest $118 million to construct ...

After two Chinese die in Teslas, company says it will help investigate

BEIJING, China: Following local media reports of the deaths of two people and injuries to three, U.S. automaker Tesla said ...

U.S, stocks shrug off geopolitical concerns, Nasdaq jumps 162 points

NEW YORK, New York - Russian missiles landing in Poland, resulting in the death of two people, unnerved U.S. financial ...

Anti-government protests return in Moldova over energy, inflation

CHISINAU, Moldova: Thousands of anti-government protesters returned to the streets of Moldova's capital, Chisinau, to express their anger over alleged ...

US asks 15-year jail term for Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes

SAN JOSE, California: U.S. prosecutors said in a court filing this week that Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes should be jailed ...

Movie Review

Before Sunset