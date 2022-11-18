Fri, 18 Nov 2022

News RELEASES

International

Investigation begins after Kentucky school bus crash, 18 children hurt

MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Kentucky: A school bus carrying 18 children crashed on November 14, leading to multiple injuries, according to Kentucky ...

Among Americans banned from entry to Russia include Joe Biden's family

MOSCOW, Russia: The Russian foreign ministry has announced, in response to personal sanctions from Washington, that it has banned 200 ...

French guards stationed at Italy border to protest migrant policies

PARIS, France: France has decided to reinforce border controls following a diplomatic row with Italy about migration policy and humanitarian ...

Ebola outbreak continues in Uganda, 135 infected, 53 dead

ENTEBBE, Uganda: Uganda's health minister Jane Ruth Aceng said an Ebola infection has been confirmed in Jinja in eastern Uganda, ...

Appearing in public, King Charles leads UK veterans remembrance

LONDON, England: On Remembrance Sunday, November 13, the UK fell silent for two minutes while King Charles III led the ...

Biden tells Cambodians to be forthcoming about China navy

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia: The White House said on November 12 that U.S. President Joe Biden raised concerns with the leader ...

Business

Roche reports failure of once promising Alzheimer's drug test

GENEVA, Switzerland: In two drug trials, Roche's Alzheimer's drug "gantenerumab" failed to slow the progression of dementia, leaving rivals Biogen ...

India resumes importing tea from Nepal after 11-month ban

NEW DELHI, India - India lifted an 11-month-old ban on blending Darjeeling tea with other teas on Tuesday, raising the ...

U.S. stock markets struggle as bond yields rise, Nasdaq slips 39 points

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks were on the defensive Thursday, but losses were unremarkable.Rising bond yields kept a ...

FedEx Freight says layoffs temporary until business picks up

MEMPHIS, Tennessee: FedEx Corp's freight division has announced that it is laying off employees in some U.S. markets.The announcement came ...

US Transport Department: Six airlines issue refunds worth $622 million

WASHINGTON D.C.: As it pledged to aggressively enforce consumer protections, the U.S. Transportation Department this week said that six airlines ...

U.S. stocks retreat after British inflation tops 11.1 percent, Nasdaq sheds 175 points

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stock markets fell on Wednesday in line with global markets.Exacerbating concerns was a reading ...

