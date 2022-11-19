Get a daily dose of North Korea Times news through our daily email, its complimentary and keeps you fully up to date with world and business news as well.
DUSSELDORF, Germany: Thousands of protestors in the German city of Dusseldorf demonstrated against Turkey's alleged use of chemical weapons in ...
LONDON, England: The UK and France have signed an agreement to stop migrants from crossing the English Channel in small ...
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Kentucky: A school bus carrying 18 children crashed on November 14, leading to multiple injuries, according to Kentucky ...
MOSCOW, Russia: The Russian foreign ministry has announced, in response to personal sanctions from Washington, that it has banned 200 ...
PARIS, France: France has decided to reinforce border controls following a diplomatic row with Italy about migration policy and humanitarian ...
ENTEBBE, Uganda: Uganda's health minister Jane Ruth Aceng said an Ebola infection has been confirmed in Jinja in eastern Uganda, ...
LONDON, England: In an effort to reduce China's dominance in the electric auto battery industry, ease looming supply bottlenecks and ...
SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stock markets in Asia were mixed on Friday. Japan's Nikkei 225 lost 30.80 points or 0.11 ...
GENEVA, Switzerland: In two drug trials, Roche's Alzheimer's drug "gantenerumab" failed to slow the progression of dementia, leaving rivals Biogen ...
NEW DELHI, India - India lifted an 11-month-old ban on blending Darjeeling tea with other teas on Tuesday, raising the ...
NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks were on the defensive Thursday, but losses were unremarkable.Rising bond yields kept a ...
MEMPHIS, Tennessee: FedEx Corp's freight division has announced that it is laying off employees in some U.S. markets.The announcement came ...