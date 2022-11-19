Sat, 19 Nov 2022

International

Turkey denies using chemical weapons in battling Kurds

DUSSELDORF, Germany: Thousands of protestors in the German city of Dusseldorf demonstrated against Turkey's alleged use of chemical weapons in ...

After large jump in Channel crossings, France and UK agree to act

LONDON, England: The UK and France have signed an agreement to stop migrants from crossing the English Channel in small ...

Investigation begins after Kentucky school bus crash, 18 children hurt

MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Kentucky: A school bus carrying 18 children crashed on November 14, leading to multiple injuries, according to Kentucky ...

Among Americans banned from entry to Russia include Joe Biden's family

MOSCOW, Russia: The Russian foreign ministry has announced, in response to personal sanctions from Washington, that it has banned 200 ...

French guards stationed at Italy border to protest migrant policies

PARIS, France: France has decided to reinforce border controls following a diplomatic row with Italy about migration policy and humanitarian ...

Ebola outbreak continues in Uganda, 135 infected, 53 dead

ENTEBBE, Uganda: Uganda's health minister Jane Ruth Aceng said an Ebola infection has been confirmed in Jinja in eastern Uganda, ...

Business

World's EV battery makers look for alternatives to buying from China

LONDON, England: In an effort to reduce China's dominance in the electric auto battery industry, ease looming supply bottlenecks and ...

Stocks in Asia struggle for direction, New Zealand market does best

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stock markets in Asia were mixed on Friday. Japan's Nikkei 225 lost 30.80 points or 0.11 ...

Roche reports failure of once promising Alzheimer's drug test

GENEVA, Switzerland: In two drug trials, Roche's Alzheimer's drug "gantenerumab" failed to slow the progression of dementia, leaving rivals Biogen ...

India resumes importing tea from Nepal after 11-month ban

NEW DELHI, India - India lifted an 11-month-old ban on blending Darjeeling tea with other teas on Tuesday, raising the ...

U.S. stock markets struggle as bond yields rise, Nasdaq slips 39 points

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks were on the defensive Thursday, but losses were unremarkable.Rising bond yields kept a ...

FedEx Freight says layoffs temporary until business picks up

MEMPHIS, Tennessee: FedEx Corp's freight division has announced that it is laying off employees in some U.S. markets.The announcement came ...

