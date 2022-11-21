Mon, 21 Nov 2022

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
27
Fair in Hickory

International

Section
Critics attacking Qatar missing the bigger picture

The concentrated attack on Qatar in the lead-up to and launch on Sunday of the 2022 FIFA World Cup has ...

Northwest Ohio residents on alert after 40,000 minks released

CLEVELAND, Ohio: After vandals broke into a farm and released up to 40,000 minks from their cages this week, thousands ...

US approves new terminal at JFK Airport in New York

NEW YORK CITY, New York: New York state Governor Kathy Hochul has announced that the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has ...

Jump in UK windfall profit tax on energy companies approved

LONDON: In a bid to raise tens of billions of pounds to fill a major shortfall in public finances, the ...

Among others, Myanmar frees Australian economist, former UK envoy

YANGON, Myanmar: Myanmar's ruling military freed nearly 6,000 prisoners in a mass amnesty this week, including an Australian economist and ...

Australia says no need for fifth vaccine, even as new Covid cases rise

CANBERRA, Australia: Despite the start of a new COVID-19 surge, Australian health authorities have recommended against the public receiving a ...

Business

Section
Sanctions, drop in demand cause Russian car sales to collapse

MOSCOW, Russia: As Western sanctions are sending annual car sales in Russia crashing to below 1 million for the first ...

Asian stock markets on the defensive Monday, greenback revives

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia were mostly lower on Monday.The U.S. dollar, meantime, staged a modest recovery after ...

Toyota to buy US AMD chip for automated car parking system

Santa Clara, California: U.S. chip design firm Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) has said that Japanese automotive supply company Aisin, a ...

United Air to carry 460,000 passengers during Thanksgiving holiday

CHICAGO, Illinois: United Airlines said that during the Thanksgiving travel period, it expects to carry 5.5 million passengers, some 12 ...

Target sees low holiday sales as consumers cut back spending

NEW YORK CITY, New York: Target Corp has downgraded its overall holiday-quarter sales forecast, blaming surging inflation and "dramatic changes" ...

Japan records large jump in tourism after reopening

TOKYO, Japan: After Japan ended some of the world's strictest border controls and restrictions due to COVID, the number of ...

Movie Review

Waiting for the Barbarians