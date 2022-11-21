Get a daily dose of North Korea Times news through our daily email, its complimentary and keeps you fully up to date with world and business news as well.
The concentrated attack on Qatar in the lead-up to and launch on Sunday of the 2022 FIFA World Cup has ...
CLEVELAND, Ohio: After vandals broke into a farm and released up to 40,000 minks from their cages this week, thousands ...
NEW YORK CITY, New York: New York state Governor Kathy Hochul has announced that the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has ...
LONDON: In a bid to raise tens of billions of pounds to fill a major shortfall in public finances, the ...
YANGON, Myanmar: Myanmar's ruling military freed nearly 6,000 prisoners in a mass amnesty this week, including an Australian economist and ...
CANBERRA, Australia: Despite the start of a new COVID-19 surge, Australian health authorities have recommended against the public receiving a ...
MOSCOW, Russia: As Western sanctions are sending annual car sales in Russia crashing to below 1 million for the first ...
SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia were mostly lower on Monday.The U.S. dollar, meantime, staged a modest recovery after ...
Santa Clara, California: U.S. chip design firm Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) has said that Japanese automotive supply company Aisin, a ...
CHICAGO, Illinois: United Airlines said that during the Thanksgiving travel period, it expects to carry 5.5 million passengers, some 12 ...
NEW YORK CITY, New York: Target Corp has downgraded its overall holiday-quarter sales forecast, blaming surging inflation and "dramatic changes" ...
TOKYO, Japan: After Japan ended some of the world's strictest border controls and restrictions due to COVID, the number of ...