International

Scores dead after 5.6 magnitude quake rocks Indonesia

JAKARTA, Indonesia - The casualty toll in Monday's magnitude 5.6 earthquake in Indonesia keeps rising. At the latest count, 162 ...

US to remove dams on west coast river to protect endangered salmon

WASHINGTON D.C.: In the largest dam removal undertaking in U.S. history, a U.S. agency last week approved the decommissioning of ...

Critics attacking Qatar missing the bigger picture

The concentrated attack on Qatar in the lead-up to and launch on Sunday of the 2022 FIFA World Cup has ...

Northwest Ohio residents on alert after 40,000 minks released

CLEVELAND, Ohio: After vandals broke into a farm and released up to 40,000 minks from their cages this week, thousands ...

US approves new terminal at JFK Airport in New York

NEW YORK CITY, New York: New York state Governor Kathy Hochul has announced that the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has ...

Jump in UK windfall profit tax on energy companies approved

LONDON: In a bid to raise tens of billions of pounds to fill a major shortfall in public finances, the ...

Business

Moody's warning sends U.S. stocks lower

NEW YORK, New York - Credit concerns weighed on U.S. markets on Monday, sending the major indices lower and the ...

Lab-grown meat cleared by US for human consumption

WASHINGTON D.C.: The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has announced that, for the first time it has cleared a ...

Sanctions, drop in demand cause Russian car sales to collapse

MOSCOW, Russia: As Western sanctions are sending annual car sales in Russia crashing to below 1 million for the first ...

Asian stock markets on the defensive Monday, greenback revives

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia were mostly lower on Monday.The U.S. dollar, meantime, staged a modest recovery after ...

Toyota to buy US AMD chip for automated car parking system

Santa Clara, California: U.S. chip design firm Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) has said that Japanese automotive supply company Aisin, a ...

United Air to carry 460,000 passengers during Thanksgiving holiday

CHICAGO, Illinois: United Airlines said that during the Thanksgiving travel period, it expects to carry 5.5 million passengers, some 12 ...

Movie Review

Waiting for the Barbarians