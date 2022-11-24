Thu, 24 Nov 2022

International

King could step in if Malaysia parliament cannot choose leader

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia: As support for a conservative Islamic alliance prevented major coalitions from winning a simple majority in its ...

Six feet of snow falls in western New York for first storm of year

BUFFALO, New York: Just ahead of the busy Thanksgiving holiday week, western New York state was hit by a snowstorm, ...

After 73 years, Biden tells Palestinians to wait until conditions are right

NEW YORK CITY: Granting Palestine full state membership status at the UN would be a "practical" step that could preserve ...

Naomi Biden, granddaughter of president, married at White House

WASHINGTON D.C.: Naomi Biden, the 28-year-old granddaughter of U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden, was married on ...

Scores dead after 5.6 magnitude quake rocks Indonesia

JAKARTA, Indonesia - The casualty toll in Monday's magnitude 5.6 earthquake in Indonesia keeps rising.At the latest count on Tuesday, ...

US to remove dams on west coast river to protect endangered salmon

WASHINGTON D.C.: In the largest dam removal undertaking in U.S. history, a U.S. agency last week approved the decommissioning of ...

Business

Stocks in Asia make gains on Fed rates signal

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks across Asia generally rose on Thursday following rallies on U.S. markets overnight.Confidence that the hard ...

Despite Ukraine war, European traders purchasing diesel from Russia

BRUSSELS, Belgium: Before the start of a European Union (EU) ban in February, European traders are rushing to fill tanks ...

China looks to Europe as market for European electric vehicle sales

BEIJING, China: Chinese electric vehicle (EV) makers aim to win over European drivers and large corporate customers with more affordable ...

Less aggressive Federal Reserve underpins U.S. stock market gains

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks traded higher Friday amid speculation the Federal Reserve will be less aggressive with ...

Iger, new Disney CEO, must stop losses caused by Disney streaming

BURBANK, California: According to analysts, Disney's legendary chief executive, Bob Iger, who transformed Disney into the world's most powerful entertainment ...

'Not funny!' says Jack Daniel's in lawsuit to stop imitation dog toy

WASHINGTON D.C.: Jack Daniel's has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to hear its case against the manufacturer of the plastic ...

