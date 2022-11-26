Sat, 26 Nov 2022

Fair in Statesville

International

King could step in if Malaysia parliament cannot choose leader

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia: As support for a conservative Islamic alliance prevented major coalitions from winning a simple majority in its ...

Six feet of snow falls in western New York for first storm of year

BUFFALO, New York: Just ahead of the busy Thanksgiving holiday week, western New York state was hit by a snowstorm, ...

After 73 years, Biden tells Palestinians to wait until conditions are right

NEW YORK CITY: Granting Palestine full state membership status at the UN would be a "practical" step that could preserve ...

Naomi Biden, granddaughter of president, married at White House

WASHINGTON D.C.: Naomi Biden, the 28-year-old granddaughter of U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden, was married on ...

Scores dead after 5.6 magnitude quake rocks Indonesia

JAKARTA, Indonesia - The casualty toll in Monday's magnitude 5.6 earthquake in Indonesia keeps rising.At the latest count on Tuesday, ...

US to remove dams on west coast river to protect endangered salmon

WASHINGTON D.C.: In the largest dam removal undertaking in U.S. history, a U.S. agency last week approved the decommissioning of ...

Business

U.S. stocks run into heavy weather, Nasdaq slides 59 points

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks ran into heavy weather in a shortened trading session on Friday, a day ...

Expected new House speaker says he will probe China business practices

WASHINGTON D.C.: Republican leader in the U.S. House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy said that he would form a select committee ...

US issues new rules for flying taxis, could begin operating in 2025

WASHINGTON D.C.: The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration has proposed new rules aimed at making commercial air taxi operations possible by ...

Stock markets in Asia divided Friday, U.S. dollar steadies

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia were mixed on Friday.In Japan, the Nikkei 225 slid 100.06 points or 0.35 ...

Majority of US Federal Reserve officials agree to slow rate hikes

WASHINGTON D.C.: According to the minutes from Federal Reserve's meeting held on 1st and 2nd November, a "substantial majority" of ...

California nuclear plant receives funding to remain open

WASHINGTON D.C.: As part of its effort to combat climate change, the Biden administration said it has approved conditional funding ...

