Wed, 30 Nov 2022

King could step in if Malaysia parliament cannot choose leader

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia: As support for a conservative Islamic alliance prevented major coalitions from winning a simple majority in its ...

Six feet of snow falls in western New York for first storm of year

BUFFALO, New York: Just ahead of the busy Thanksgiving holiday week, western New York state was hit by a snowstorm, ...

After 73 years, Biden tells Palestinians to wait until conditions are right

NEW YORK CITY: Granting Palestine full state membership status at the UN would be a "practical" step that could preserve ...

Naomi Biden, granddaughter of president, married at White House

WASHINGTON D.C.: Naomi Biden, the 28-year-old granddaughter of U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden, was married on ...

Scores dead after 5.6 magnitude quake rocks Indonesia

JAKARTA, Indonesia - The casualty toll in Monday's magnitude 5.6 earthquake in Indonesia keeps rising.At the latest count on Tuesday, ...

US to remove dams on west coast river to protect endangered salmon

WASHINGTON D.C.: In the largest dam removal undertaking in U.S. history, a U.S. agency last week approved the decommissioning of ...

Nasdaq Composite drops 66 points in otherwise uneventful day

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stock markets remained on edge on Tuesday, with the major indices all finishing flat ...

Twitter signing up two million users per day, says Musk

SAN Francisco, California: As he struggles with a mass exodus of advertisers and users switching to other platforms, Twitter Chief ...

Raids begin in Tokyo Olympics corruption investigation

TOKYO, Japan: Japanese prosecutors raided the headquarters of advertising company Dentsu, as part of a widening investigation into corruption during ...

U.S. stocks drop sharply following Chinese protests, Nasdaq sheds 177 points

NEW YORK, New York - Concern about the spreading of Covid-19 across China kept investors on edge Monday, with all ...

UK holds $65 million in alleged criminal bank account

LONDON, England: The UK National Crime Agency has obtained a civil recovery order for some $65 million of suspected criminal ...

Holiday iPhone shipments threatened by unrest at Foxconn plant

TAIPEI, Taiwan: After thousands of employees quit, Foxconn's flagship Zhengzhou iPhone plant in China anticipates a reduction in November shipments, ...

Movie Review

Mirror (Zerkalo)