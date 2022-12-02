Fri, 02 Dec 2022

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
51
Fair in Statesville

International

Section
King could step in if Malaysia parliament cannot choose leader

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia: As support for a conservative Islamic alliance prevented major coalitions from winning a simple majority in its ...

Six feet of snow falls in western New York for first storm of year

BUFFALO, New York: Just ahead of the busy Thanksgiving holiday week, western New York state was hit by a snowstorm, ...

After 73 years, Biden tells Palestinians to wait until conditions are right

NEW YORK CITY: Granting Palestine full state membership status at the UN would be a "practical" step that could preserve ...

Naomi Biden, granddaughter of president, married at White House

WASHINGTON D.C.: Naomi Biden, the 28-year-old granddaughter of U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden, was married on ...

Scores dead after 5.6 magnitude quake rocks Indonesia

JAKARTA, Indonesia - The casualty toll in Monday's magnitude 5.6 earthquake in Indonesia keeps rising.At the latest count on Tuesday, ...

US to remove dams on west coast river to protect endangered salmon

WASHINGTON D.C.: In the largest dam removal undertaking in U.S. history, a U.S. agency last week approved the decommissioning of ...

Business

Section
U.S. stock markets divided over Fed chair, jobs reports, U.S. dollar dives

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks were mixed on Thursday as investors continued to digest remarks from Fed Chair ...

To replace Russian supplies, Germany signs gas deal with Qatar

HOUSTON, Texas: QatarEnergy and ConocoPhillips have signed two sales and purchase export agreements covering at least a 15-year period, which ...

Russia asks Pakistan to honor commitment to lay Gas Pipes from Karachi to Lahore

ISLAMABAD, Pakistan - Russia refused to give Pakistan a 30-40 percent discount on Russian crude oil, claiming that all volumes ...

Powell signals slowing of interest rate hikes, Nasdaq rises more than 4%

NEW YORK, New York- U.S. stocks were uneasy early Wednesday following a release of a raft of economic data but ...

Canada looks to defend Indo-Pacific, protect from China

OTTAWA, Canada: Canada has launched its Indo-Pacific strategy, which includes spending worth $1.7 billion, with the aim of enhancing military ...

Hyundai, LG Energy weigh building battery plants in US Georgia

SEOUL, South Korea: Online news outlet Dailian has reported that South Korean companies Hyundai Motor Co and LG Energy Solution ...

Movie Review

Jurassic Park [3D Re-Release]
Jurassic Park [3D Re-Release]