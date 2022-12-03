BEIJING, Dec. 2 (Xinhua) -- Leaders of many countries and international organizations continued to express their deep condolences by phone, letter and other means to Chinese President Xi Jinping over the passing of former Chinese leader Jiang Zemin.

Jiang devoted all his life to the development and growth of the Communist Party of China and the country, as well as to the happiness of the Chinese people, said Kim Jong Un, general secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea and chairman of the State Affairs Commission of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK).

He put forward the Theory of Three Represents, and made important contributions to the great cause of socialism with Chinese characteristics, said Kim.

Jiang extended sincere support for and solidarity with the socialist cause of the DPRK people, and actively committed himself to consolidating and developing the traditional friendship between the DPRK and China, Kim said, adding that Jiang's legacy endures.

Jiang was an outstanding representative of the Chinese people and a great friend of the Kingdom of Cambodia and the Cambodian people, and made great contributions to the restoration of peace and stability in Cambodia, to the country's national unity as well as to closer brotherhood, stronger solidarity and deeper cooperation between Cambodia and China, said Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni, noting that Jiang will be remembered forever.

Recognizing Jiang as a great leader who had led China to prosperity and development, and a good friend of South Korea and its people, South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol said on behalf of the government and people of South Korea, he extended deep condolences to the bereaved family and the Chinese people.

Kyrgyzstan speaks highly of Jiang's historic contributions to China's national construction and the development of Kyrgyzstan-China relations, said Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov.

The former Chinese leader made great achievements in promoting China's economic and social development, and greatly enhanced China's international prestige, said Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov, adding that Jiang's accomplishments will go down in history.

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev said Jiang made significant contributions to developing the Uzbekistan-China partnership and promoting bilateral cooperation in politics, trade and economy, humanity and other areas, which the Uzbek side will always remember.

Jiang made outstanding contributions to laying a solid foundation for Azerbaijan-China friendly relations and practical cooperation, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said, extending the deepest condolences to all Chinese people.

Jiang led China in pushing forward the reform and opening-up and embarking on the path of economic development, showing to the entire world that a country can realize economic development through self-reliance, Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari said.

His leadership achievements in economy have far-reaching impacts and will always be remembered by the people of the world, Buhari said.

As an outstanding politician, Jiang devoted himself to strengthening the foundation of economic prosperity and safeguarding world peace, said Kenyan President William Ruto, extending sincere sympathy to Jiang's relatives, friends and the Chinese people.

Senegalese President Macky Sall said he, in deep remembrance of Jiang, paid tribute to the glorious cause he had made, and extended sincere condolences to the friendly Chinese people.

Jiang's pragmatic quality, innovative spirit, outstanding talents and great foresight will always be remembered by the whole world, said Djibouti President Ismail Omar Guelleh.

Jiang has fulfilled his commitment to China and the Chinese people with concrete actions, Uruguayan President Luis Lacalle Pou said, adding that as a statesman, Jiang's fine moral character will be a valuable asset to future generations.

Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said China, under the leadership of Jiang, had made remarkable achievements in development and lifted hundreds of thousands of people out of poverty.

Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen said Jiang was an outstanding Chinese statesman and his remarkable leadership not only inspired the Chinese people, but also won the respect of the international community.

On behalf of the Bangladeshi people and government, Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed her deepest condolences and heartfelt sympathy and said that the friendship between Bangladesh and China was greatly strengthened during Jiang's tenure.

Jiang was a great supporter of international cooperation, said Csaba Korosi, president of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly, noting that Jiang led China to success and played a prominent role in the United Nations.

Jiang was an outstanding figure in China's and even the global political circles, and his death is a big loss to China and its friends around the world, said Moussa Faki Mahamat, chairperson of the African Union (AU) Commission.

Faki, on behalf of the AU Commission, extended sincere sympathy to the Chinese government, the Chinese people and Jiang's family.

Jiang was an outstanding leader enjoying high prestige, said Zhang Ming, secretary-general of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), noting that Jiang was the main founder of the SCO, and made indelible historical contributions to the SCO's establishment, development and growth.