UK sees half of free-range turkeys dead to bird flu before Christmas

LONDON, England: Richard Griffiths, chief executive of the British Poultry Council, said nearly half of all turkeys and geese in ...

Iran's morality police force disbanded in response to demonstrations

The country has been gripped by violent protests after the death of a woman who allegedly wore an "improper" hijab ...

Musk says Neuralink brain chip human trials to begin in 6 months

AUSTIN, Texas: Elon Musk has said that he expects a wireless brain chip developed by his company, Neuralink, to begin ...

In major break from past, Egypt to build 21 desalination plants

CAIRO, Egypt: Ayman Soliman, CEO of Egypt's Sovereign Fund, said as part of the first $3 billion phase of a ...

Request made for fast-tracking promising Alzheimer's drug

WASHINGTON D.C.: According to trial data contained in a report presented this week, an experimental Alzheimer's drug from Eisai and ...

New York mayor: some mentally ill homeless to be hospitalized

NEW YORK CITY, New York: New York City Mayor Eric Adams has announced a plan to tackle "a crisis we ...

Pfizer to spend $2.5 bln to expand Belgium, Irish factories

NEW YORK CITY, New York: Pfizer is set to invest more than $2.5 billion in its drug manufacturing operations in ...

Manufacturers predict US baby formula shortage to continue

NEW YORK CITY, New York: The infant formula shortage that has persisted in the U.S. for nearly a year, is ...

Apple returns to Twitter after Musk meeting with Tim Cook

Apple has "fully resumed" advertising on the Twitter social media platform, Bloomberg reported on Sunday, citing CEO Elon Musk's comments ...

Amtrak reports jump in riders, increased spending on infrastructure

WASHINGTON D.C.: According to U.S. rail company Amtrak, its ridership has nearly returned to pre-COVID-19 levels, rising by more than ...

Survey: Japanese manufacturing contracts for first time in 2 years

TOKYO, Japan: The results of a survey released this week showed that Japan's manufacturing activity contracted for the first time ...

CNN informs employees that layoffs are underway

ATLANTA, Georgia: As companies look to rein in costs and trim their headcount to brace for an economic slowdown, CNN's ...

Exotica