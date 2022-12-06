Tue, 06 Dec 2022

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
42
Cloudy in Statesville

International

Section
More woes for UK as ambulance workers vote for strike

LONDON, England: Thousands of UK ambulance workers, represented by three different trade unions, voted to go out on strike in ...

US: reject cable to Cuba to connect voice, internet

WASHINGTON D.C.: A U.S. government committee has urged the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to deny an application to connect Cuba ...

UK sees half of free-range turkeys dead to bird flu before Christmas

LONDON, England: Richard Griffiths, chief executive of the British Poultry Council, said nearly half of all turkeys and geese in ...

Iran's morality police force disbanded in response to demonstrations

The country has been gripped by violent protests after the death of a woman who allegedly wore an "improper" hijab ...

Musk says Neuralink brain chip human trials to begin in 6 months

AUSTIN, Texas: Elon Musk has said that he expects a wireless brain chip developed by his company, Neuralink, to begin ...

In major break from past, Egypt to build 21 desalination plants

CAIRO, Egypt: Ayman Soliman, CEO of Egypt's Sovereign Fund, said as part of the first $3 billion phase of a ...

Business

Section
Recovery in travel industry helps AirAsia limit 3rd quarter losses

SINGAPORE: Benefiting from a strong rebound in travel and the easing of pandemic-related restrictions in Southeast Asia, the parent company ...

U.S., stock markets kick off new week with significant losses

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks decelerated sharply on Monday in an ominous start to a new week. Bond ...

2022 will see historic high farm incomes in US

WASHINGTON D.C.: The U.S. Department of Agriculture reported that as producers are benefitting from high global grain and oilseed demand ...

Pfizer to spend $2.5 bln to expand Belgium, Irish factories

NEW YORK CITY, New York: Pfizer is set to invest more than $2.5 billion in its drug manufacturing operations in ...

Manufacturers predict US baby formula shortage to continue

NEW YORK CITY, New York: The infant formula shortage that has persisted in the U.S. for nearly a year, is ...

Apple returns to Twitter after Musk meeting with Tim Cook

Apple has "fully resumed" advertising on the Twitter social media platform, Bloomberg reported on Sunday, citing CEO Elon Musk's comments ...

Movie Review

For All Mankind (4K UHD)