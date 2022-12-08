Thu, 08 Dec 2022

News RELEASES

Fog in Statesville

International

'Rogue wave' strikes Antarctic cruise ship, kills US passenger

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina: A massive wave struck the Viking Polaris cruise ship this week as it was sailing toward the ...

After years of upheaval, US judge throws out Huawei fraud indictments

NEW YORK City, New York: Last week, a U.S. judge has dismissed an indictment against the chief financial officer of ...

Sheriff: Vandals cut power across North Carolina county

MOORE COUNTY, North Carolina: Local authorities said that two power substations in Moore County, North Carolina, were damaged by gunfire, ...

Japan announces increase of up to 43 trillion yen in defense spending

TOKYO, Japan: Beginning in April, Japan will allocate 40 trillion to 43 trillion yen ($295 billion-$318 billion) over five years ...

US Air Force unveils new B-21 bomber, plans to order 500

PALMDALE, California: Northrop Grumman has unveiled its new B-21 "Raider" jet, the first in a new fleet of long-range stealth ...

Bahrain's foreign minister praises Benjamin Netanyahu

King of Bahrain Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa greets Israeli President Isaac Herzog in the Manama capital of Bahrain on ...

Business

Change comes to US auto union as reformers win elections

DETROIT, Michigan: In an election triggered by a federal bribery and embezzlement scandal involving former United Auto Workers (UAW) union ...

U.S. stocks take breather, Nasdaq Composite slips 56 points

NEW YORK, New York - Stocks in the U.S. and around the world fell on Wednesday although losses were mostly ...

Hearing aids now sold without prescriptions in US

WASHINGTON D.C.: Hearing aids can now be sold without prescriptions from a doctor in the U.S., making it easier and ...

Musk confirms that apple to resume advertising on Twitter

SEATTLE, Washington: Amazon.com is planning to resume advertising on Twitter, pending some security tweaks to the company's ads platform, purchasing ...

Mexico, US plan joint strategy to lure businesses back to N. America

WASHINGTON D.C.: Mexico's government announced that Mexican Economy Minister Raquel Buenrostro and U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo will draft ...

U.S. stocks trim losses towards close but Nasdaq Composite still loses 2%

NEW YORK, New York - Investors continued to bail out of U.S. stocks on Tuesday as mounting layoffs continued.Morgan Stanley ...

Movie Review

Symbiopsychotaxiplasm Take One