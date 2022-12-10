Sat, 10 Dec 2022

Fog in Statesville

Biden weighs lifting rule for all military to get Covid-19 vaccination

WASHINGTON D.C.: The White House said the administration of President Joe Biden is considering a proposal from Republican leader Kevin ...

Supreme Court hears case of business refusing services to gay wedding

WASHINGTON D.C.: In a case that Supreme Court liberal justices said could empower certain businesses to discriminate based on constitutional ...

Economies on agenda as China's Xi visits Saudi Arabia

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia: This week, Chinese President Xi Jinping is visiting Saudi Arabia, as the Middle East is increasingly looking ...

2,500 dead seals reported on Russian coast

MOSCOW, Russia: Russian officials have said that some 2,500 Caspian seals have been found dead on the Caspian Sea coast ...

Indonesia to outlaw sex outside marriage

JAKARTA, Indonesia: In a legal overhaul that critics say could curb freedoms and police morality in the world's third-largest democracy, ...

Hawaii braces for eruption on Big Island of Honolulu

HONOLULU, Hawaii: Officials are concerned that a major eruption of the Mauna Loa volcano on the Big Island of Hawaii ...

Nasdaq Composite slides 77 points Friday, U.S. dollar under the hammer

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks made tepid rises on Friday before succumbing to a wave of selling late ...

After decades of development, humanoid robots ready to be rolled out

TOKYO, Japan: Jumping on the bandwagon of building humanoid robots, Japanese electronics and entertainment conglomerate Sony Group Corp said it ...

As Canadian dollar falls, nation's exports rise

MONTREAL, Canada: Data released this week showed that Canada's exports rose in October, mainly driven by pharmaceutical products and the ...

BP says work on hydrogen power moving quickly

LONDON, England: As the governments of major economies are funding the development of green fuels to decarbonize, BP chief executive ...

Nasdaq Composite rises more than 1 percent on steady jobless claims

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks were bought up on Thursday, with all the major indices finishing with appreciable ...

New Zealand laws to require Facebook, Google to pay for news

WELLINGTON, New Zealand: The government of New Zealand said it will introduce a law requiring major online digital companies, such ...

