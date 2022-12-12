Mon, 12 Dec 2022

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
41
Fog in Statesville

International

Section
Modest changes to Hong Kong Covid restrictions announced

HONG KONG: Hong Kong has partially relaxed its stringent Covid measures this week after Chinese authorities announced sweeping changes to ...

Investigation begins after Canadian pipeline spills oil in US Kansas

WASHINGTON, Kansas: After more than 14,000 barrels of crude oil spilled into a creek in Kansas, one of the largest ...

US reports 5.5 million signed up for 2023 Obamacare plans

WASHINGTON D.C.: Data released by the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) this week showed that some 5.5 ...

New Zealand Navy unable to use ships because of staffing shortage

WELLINGTON, New Zealand: New Zealand's offshore patrol vessel HMNZS Wellington has become the third ship to be put into "care ...

US Congress ok's sending billions in military aid to Ukraine, Taiwan

WASHINGTON D.C.: US lawmakers have agreed to provide at least $800 million to Ukraine in additional security assistance next year, ...

U.S. blacklists 24 more companies for selling to Russians, Iranians

WASHINGTON D.C.: The Commerce Department has announced that the Biden administration has blacklisted 24 companies and other entities for supporting ...

Business

Section
Auto sanctions on Russia gives China big opening for auto sales

BEIJING, China: Chinese car brands account for almost one-third of Russia's car market, highlighting China's growing importance to the Russian ...

US raises $750 million in offshore wind auction in California

WASHINGTON D.C.: Proceeds from the US government's first sale of offshore wind development rights off the California coast has reached ...

Nursing strike threat ends in Minnesota as agreement reached on pay

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota: The union representing thousands of Minnesota nurses has announced that it has reached a tentative agreement with hospitals, ...

Weak demand, Covid causes Chinese trade to tumble

BEIJING, China: Due to weak global and domestic demand, ongoing COVID-19-related production disruptions and a domestic property sector crisis, China's ...

US officials point to jump in services industry last month

WASHINGTON D.C.: In November, US services industry activity unexpectedly picked up, with employment levels increasing, indicating economic momentum amidst an ...

US lawmakers might reduce curbs on imports of chips from China

WASHINGTON, D.C: After pushback from trade groups, such as the US Chamber of Commerce, US senators have eased proposed new ...

Movie Review

Galaxy Quest