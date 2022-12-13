Tue, 13 Dec 2022

News RELEASES

International

Section
New Covid vaccine given ok for children 6 months old

WASHINGTON D.C.: The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved COVID-19 vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech for children as ...

US Senators seek 'realistic' airlines evacuation rules

WASHINGTON D.C.: Two US senators, Tammy Duckworth of Illinois and Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin, are proposing legislation stipulating that the ...

Trial to begin in Germany as Wirecard officials charged with fraud

MUNICH, Germany: After a scandal that shook German politics and damaged the country's business reputation, Markus Braun, Wirecard's former chief ...

Modest changes to Hong Kong Covid restrictions announced

HONG KONG: Hong Kong has partially relaxed its stringent Covid measures this week after Chinese authorities announced sweeping changes to ...

Investigation begins after Canadian pipeline spills oil in US Kansas

WASHINGTON, Kansas: After more than 14,000 barrels of crude oil spilled into a creek in Kansas, one of the largest ...

US reports 5.5 million signed up for 2023 Obamacare plans

WASHINGTON D.C.: Data released by the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) this week showed that some 5.5 ...

Business

Section
Yuan could overtake dollar as Arabs negotiate China oil sales

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia: China's President Xi Jinping said in Riyadh last week that Gulf nations have agreed to sell and ...

Nasdaq Composite jumps 139 points Monday, industrial stocks do even better

NEW YORK, New York - Stocks opened the week sharply higher in the U.S. on Monday, despite falls across the ...

Citing high costs, Chrysler closing Illinois electric vehicle plant

BELVIDERE, Illinois: Chrysler parent Stellantis announced last week that it would close down production of electric vehicles at an Illinois ...

Auto sanctions on Russia gives China big opening for auto sales

BEIJING, China: Chinese car brands account for almost one-third of Russia's car market, highlighting China's growing importance to the Russian ...

US raises $750 million in offshore wind auction in California

WASHINGTON D.C.: Proceeds from the US government's first sale of offshore wind development rights off the California coast has reached ...

Nursing strike threat ends in Minnesota as agreement reached on pay

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota: The union representing thousands of Minnesota nurses has announced that it has reached a tentative agreement with hospitals, ...

Movie Review

