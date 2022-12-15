Thu, 15 Dec 2022

International

Jeans found in 1857 shipwreck go for $114,000 at Nevada auction

RENO, Nevada: Heavy duty work pants retrieved from a sunken trunk in an 1857 shipwreck off the coast of North ...

Oregon court blocks new gun law, hearings planned

SALEM, Oregon: A tough gun control law approved by voters in Oregon was temporarily blocked by the Oregon Supreme Court, ...

Japanese visit to Taiwan pledges military support

TAIPEI, Taiwan: During a meeting with Koichi Hagiuda, policy chief of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), Taiwan's President Tsai ...

New Covid vaccine given ok for children 6 months old

WASHINGTON D.C.: The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved COVID-19 vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech for children as ...

US Senators seek 'realistic' airlines evacuation rules

WASHINGTON D.C.: Two US senators, Tammy Duckworth of Illinois and Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin, are proposing legislation stipulating that the ...

Trial to begin in Germany as Wirecard officials charged with fraud

MUNICH, Germany: After a scandal that shook German politics and damaged the country's business reputation, Markus Braun, Wirecard's former chief ...

Business

Holiday markets busy in US, shoppers buying gifts

BOSTON, Massachusetts: After two years of enduring the COVID-19 pandemic when people spent more of their income through online shopping, ...

New home starts fall in US due to high mortgage rates

WASHINGTON D.C.: In a trend that is likely to continue into 2023, home builders have slowed construction of new single-family ...

U.S. stock markets nervous ahead of Def rate decision

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks had a volatile day Tuesday, moving in and out of positive territory. At ...

In challenge to west, first Chinese commercial jet to enter service

BEIJING, China: After being certified safe for operations in September, the world's first Chinese-made C919 has been delivered to China ...

Yuan could overtake dollar as Arabs negotiate China oil sales

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia: China's President Xi Jinping said in Riyadh last week that Gulf nations have agreed to sell and ...

Nasdaq Composite jumps 139 points Monday, industrial stocks do even better

NEW YORK, New York - Stocks opened the week sharply higher in the U.S. on Monday, despite falls across the ...

Movie Review

