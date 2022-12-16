Fri, 16 Dec 2022

News RELEASES

International

Section
10 Downing Street to enact laws to halt illegal immigration in UK

LONDON, England: As the number of migrants arriving in England by sailing across the English Channel has more than doubled ...

US Supreme Court: California can outlaw tobacco with flavors

WASHINGTON D.C.: The US Supreme Court has ruled that California can enforce a voter-approved ban on flavored tobacco products, rejecting ...

Historic US treasurer Mary Ellen Withrow's memorabilia displayed in Ohio

MARION, Ohio: The signature of 92-year-old Mary Ellen Withrow appears on more US paper currency than that of any other ...

Investigation begins after 3 eagles die from poison in Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota: Thirteen bald eagles were poisoned by scavenging the carcasses of euthanized animals improperly dumped at a Minnesota landfill, ...

Police: More Jersey building explosion survivors unlikely, 5 dead

ST. HELIER, Jersey: Police in the British Crown Dependency of Jersey said the death toll from an explosion on December ...

Japan's first commercial moon lander blasts off for moon

TOKYO, Japan: Japanese space startup 'ispace' has launched a spacecraft to the moon, a first for Japan and a private ...

Business

Section
Stock markets across Asia mixed Friday, U.S. dollar steadies

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia mostly weakened Friday, following the rout on Wall Street, UK, and European markets ...

Seeking secure supply chain, Apple investing $100 billion in Japan

TOKYO, Japan: During the visit of Apple Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook to Japan's semiconductor manufacturing hub Apple said it ...

Nestle expands Ukraine plant with $42.88 million investment

VEVEY, Switzerland: Nestle has announced that it will invest $42.88 million to open a new production facility in western Ukraine, ...

U.S. stock markets on back foot, Nasdaq Composite sheds more than 3%

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks joined a sharp global rout on Thursday, a day after the U.S. Federal ...

Investor to take Weber grill private with $3.7 billion bid

PALATINE, Illinois: Charcoal grill-manufacturer Weber said that as part of a $3.7 billion deal, it has agreed to be taken ...

Germany to help Kenya reach 100 percent renewables, export hydrogen

BERLIN (AP) - As part of an agreement reached between German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Kenya's President William Ruto, reached ...

Movie Review

