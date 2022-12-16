TEHRAN (Tasnim) - North Korea has tested a "high-thrust solid-fuel motor", state media reported on Friday, as the country continues efforts to develop a new strategic weapon and speeds up its nuclear and missile programs.

- World news -

The test, overseen by leader Kim Jong Un, took place on Thursday at North Korea's Sohae Satellite Launching Ground, the official KCNA news agency said.

The static firing test proved the motor's reliability and stability, providing a "guarantee for the development of another new-type strategic weapon system", KCNA added.

Experts say the test appears aimed at developing a new solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) given the thrust of the engine, which North Korea said was "the first of its kind" in the country.

The country has been working to build more solid-fuel missiles, which are more stable and can be launched with almost no warning or preparation time, Al Jazeera reported.

Developing a solid-fuel ICBM was part of North Korea's five military tasks rolled out at its key party meeting last year.

North Korea has conducted an unprecedented number of missile tests this year, including an ICBM capable of reaching the United States mainland, despite international bans and sanctions.