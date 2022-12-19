Mon, 19 Dec 2022

Fair in Hickory

International

Chinese hospital official warns of Covid outbreak among staff

BEIJING, China: According to medical staff and many posts on social media, a rising number of Chinese are showing moderate ...

Philippines officials warn that China continues violating sea border

MANIILA: Philippines: Philippines' defence chief Jose Faustino has said that the reported presence of dozens of Chinese vessels in disputed ...

White House ok's release of thousands of documents on JFK assassination

WASHINGTON D.C.: In response to President Joe Biden issuing an executive order authorizing the early release of sensitive records, the ...

Istanbul mayor who planned to challenge Erdogan is jailed

ISTANBUL, Turkey: Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, who is seen as a strong potential challenger to President Tayyip Erdogan in elections ...

Alabama, Utah prohibit TikTok on state devices due to data concerns

WASHINGTON D.C.: Due to national security concerns, Alabama and Utah became the latest US states to ban the use of ...

Oregon governor changes 17 death sentences to life in prison

SALEM, Oregon: Before leaving office at the start of next year, Oregon Governor Kate Brown has commuted the death sentences ...

Business

Toshiba could sell company for $16 billion

TOKYO, Japan: In a letter to shareholders this week, Japan's Toshiba, which is in talks about a company buyout, said ...

Due to forced labor concerns, solar imports from China to fall 23 percent

WASHINGTON D.C.: According to a market report released this week, new US solar installations could decline by nearly one-quarter this ...

Berkshire Hathaway sells BYD shares, now owns 14.8% of Chinese company

HONG KONG: A filing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange this week reported that investment company Berkshire Hathaway has sold ...

To reduce reliance on China, IBM, Japan's Rapidus to manufacture chips

NEW YORK CITY, New York: IBM Corp and Japanese chip-maker Rapidus have announced a partnership aimed at manufacturing the world's ...

Wall Street ends down for three days in row, Nasdaq sheds nearly 1%

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks came under heavy pressure again Friday as investors bet on continuing high-interest rates ...

Toyota to meet with suppliers to discuss EV plans

TOKYO, Japan: As it races to narrow the gap on price and performance with industry leaders Tesla and BYD, Toyota ...

