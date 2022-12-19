BEIJING, Dec. 18 (Xinhua) -- The following is a summary of published science and technology news of China.

SPACE TRACKING SHIP

China's tracking ship Yuanwang-3 departed from a port on Sunday for new spacecraft monitoring missions.

The crew members will spend the New Year holiday and Spring Festival during this voyage. This year, the ship has spent more than 120 days at sea, sailing over 33,000 nautical miles, and completed four monitoring tasks, including the one for the Shenzhou-14 manned spaceflight.

ARAL SEA

After five years of joint scientific research, Chinese and Uzbek scientists have revealed key factors behind the shrinking of the Aral Sea over the past 20 years.

The latest research showed that rising temperatures, a lack of water-saving technology in farmlands, wetland expansion in the middle and lower reaches, and a large amount of water storage in upstream hydropower stations, had all accelerated the shrinkage of the Aral Sea in the past two decades.

DUCK SPECIES

A waterfowl survey team from the SEE Foundation found an American wigeon in a migratory bird habitat in Sanniang Bay, Qinzhou City, during recent field research.

American wigeon is a species of dabbling duck found in North America, occasionally wintering in the Korean Peninsula and Japan. In recent years, there have been sporadic observation records of this species in China, such as in Beijing, Zhejiang and Guangdong.