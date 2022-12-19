SEOUL, Dec. 19 (Xinhua) -- The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) has conducted a final-stage test for developing its first military reconnaissance satellite, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported Monday.

The test conducted by the National Aerospace Development Administration at the Sohae Satellite Launching Ground on Sunday was mainly aimed at evaluating the capabilities of satellite photography, data transmission system and ground control system, a spokesperson for the administration was quoted as saying.

The testing satellite was equipped with one panchromatic camera with a 20-meter resolution, two multi-spectral cameras, video transmitter, and transmitters and receivers covering a variety of wave bands as well as control devices and batteries. A rocket carrying the satellite was launched, at a lofted angle, into an altitude of 500 km, said the report.

The test verified some important technical indices, including the technology of camera operation in space environment, data processing and transmission capability of communication devices and the tracking and controlling accuracy of ground control system, it said.

The aerospace administration said the country has gone through a final process of launching a reconnaissance satellite with the Sunday test, and hailed it as "an important success."

It also announced that it would finish the preparations for the country's first military reconnaissance satellite by April 2023.