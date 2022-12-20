Tue, 20 Dec 2022

Fair in Statesville

International

Record $858 billion in annual US defense authorization

WASHINGTON D.C.: The US Senate has approved a record $858 billion in annual defense spending, which is $45 billion more ...

Game changer as USC athletes get OK to form unions

LOS ANGELES, California: The Los Angeles regional head of the National Labor Relations Board, which enforces US labor laws, expressed ...

2-all and World Cup goes to extra time, Argentina win on penalties

DOHA, Qatar - Lionel Messi has longed his whole career to win the FIFA World Cup. On an extraordinary night ...

Vietnam, US discuss purchase of military equipment

WASHINGTON D.C., Hanoi, Russian arms, US defense firms, military gear, helicopters, drones to Vietnam, Lockheed Martin, Boeing, Raytheon, Textron, IM ...

Major move as US sets up air force space unit to counter North Korea

SEOUL, South Korea: In an effort to better counter the growing nuclear and missile threat posed by North Korea, US ...

Chinese hospital official warns of Covid outbreak among staff

BEIJING, China: According to medical staff and many posts on social media, a rising number of Chinese are showing moderate ...

Business

Tesla expected to build EV plant in Mexico, says media reports

AUSTIN, Texas: Tesla is expected to build an electric vehicle assembly plant in northeastern Mexico and may announce the move ...

To counter Russia, eastern countries share undersea electric cable

BUCHAREST, Romania: Amidst an energy crisis caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the leaders of Hungary, Romania, Georgia and Azerbaijan ...

Chinese firms could return to US stock exchange after nod to US audits

WASHINGTON D.C.: The US accounting watchdog, the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, said that for the first time it has ...

German economy remains strong despite inflation, says experts

MUNICH, Germany: The Ifo economic institute has said that Germany's economy is expected to contract by 0.1 percent in 2023, ...

Toshiba could sell company for $16 billion

TOKYO, Japan: In a letter to shareholders this week, Japan's Toshiba, which is in talks about a company buyout, said ...

Due to forced labor concerns, solar imports from China to fall 23 percent

WASHINGTON D.C.: According to a market report released this week, new US solar installations could decline by nearly one-quarter this ...

