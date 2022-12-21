Wed, 21 Dec 2022

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
34
Fair in Statesville

International

Section
36,000 academic staff return to work at University of California

IRVINE, California: The University of California has reached an agreement with some 36,000 graduate student teaching assistants and other academic ...

Trump says charges against him are fake

MAR-A-LAGO, Florida - Former U.S. President Donald Trump, who last month announced another run for the White House in 2024, ...

Migrants from Mexico cause state of emergency in Texas city

EL PASO, Texas: Oscar Leeser, mayor of the Texas border city of El Paso, declared a state of emergency this ...

Panel investigating 6 January riot refers Trump to U.S. Justice Department

WASHINGTON, DC- The U.S. House committee investigating the January 6 insurrection has voted to approve the referral of multiple criminal ...

Record $858 billion in annual US defense authorization

WASHINGTON D.C.: The US Senate has approved a record $858 billion in annual defense spending, which is $45 billion more ...

Game changer as USC athletes get OK to form unions

LOS ANGELES, California: The Los Angeles regional head of the National Labor Relations Board, which enforces US labor laws, expressed ...

Business

Section
Aluminum imports reported to fall in China in November

BEIJING, China: Due to mounting domestic supplies and the low demand amidst the repercussions of COVID-10, in November Chinese aluminum ...

Nasdaq gains just one point as investors take a breather

NEW YORK, New York - Stocks went from being sharply lower early in the day to making modest gains by ...

Phoenix airport to offer Waymo driverless shuttle service

PHOENIX, Arizona: Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego has announced that Sky Harbor International Airport will be the first to offer Alphabet ...

UK government reports 0.3 percent drop in economy

LONDON, England: Through October, the UK's economy shrank for three straight months, due to soaring inflation and rising interest rates.According ...

Nasdaq Composite drops 159 points, Standard and Poor's 500 loses 35 points

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks decelerated on Monday in a dismal start to the week. Losses were trimmed, ...

Tesla expected to build EV plant in Mexico, says media reports

AUSTIN, Texas: Tesla is expected to build an electric vehicle assembly plant in northeastern Mexico and may announce the move ...

Movie Review

Rumble Fish