TOKYO, Japan: Kyodo News has reported that most Japanese do not support raising taxes to fund military expansion, based on ...
Russian President Vladimir Putin made a rare visit to Minsk this week, extolling the benefits of cooperation with neighboring ally ...
LONDON, England: After four migrants died trying to cross the English Channel into the UK when their inflatable boat sank ...
IRVINE, California: The University of California has reached an agreement with some 36,000 graduate student teaching assistants and other academic ...
MAR-A-LAGO, Florida - Former U.S. President Donald Trump, who last month announced another run for the White House in 2024, ...
EL PASO, Texas: Oscar Leeser, mayor of the Texas border city of El Paso, declared a state of emergency this ...
NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks surged on Wednesday despite U.S. treasury yields rising."We got sort of oversold, and ...
BERLIN, Germany: As part of Germany's efforts to find alternative energy sources after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, German Chancellor Olaf ...
BEIJING, China: Due to mounting domestic supplies and the low demand amidst the repercussions of COVID-10, in November Chinese aluminum ...
NEW YORK, New York - Stocks went from being sharply lower early in the day to making modest gains by ...
PHOENIX, Arizona: Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego has announced that Sky Harbor International Airport will be the first to offer Alphabet ...
LONDON, England: Through October, the UK's economy shrank for three straight months, due to soaring inflation and rising interest rates.According ...