Fri, 23 Dec 2022

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
42
Drizzle in Statesville

International

Section
Russia could invade in 2023, warns Moldova spy chief

CHISNAU, Moldova: Alexandru Musteata, head of the Information and Security Service, has warned that there is a "very high" risk ...

Recall notices ignored as US drivers die after Takata air bags fail

WASHINGTON D.C.: US auto safety regulators have confirmed a fifth Takata air bag inflator crash death in 2022, urgently calling ...

Woman arrested after breaking into Robert De Niro's apartment

NEW YORK CITY, New York: New York City police have arrested a woman for stealing presents from beneath Robert De ...

Japanese public do not support more taxes for military expansion

TOKYO, Japan: Kyodo News has reported that most Japanese do not support raising taxes to fund military expansion, based on ...

Presidential summit sees Russia and Belarus confer on war in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin made a rare visit to Minsk this week, extolling the benefits of cooperation with neighboring ally ...

After 4 drown, UK man charged with bringing migrants across Channel

LONDON, England: After four migrants died trying to cross the English Channel into the UK when their inflatable boat sank ...

Business

Section
Taiwan looks into allegations TikTok acted illegally

TAIPEI, Taiwan: The Chinese-owned social media platform TikTok is being investigated by Taiwan's government for illegally operating a subsidiary on ...

Nasdaq tumbles more than two percent Thursday, U.S. dollar strengthens

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks fell heavily on Thursday. Internationally, Turkey hiked the minimum wage by a whopping ...

Cutting tariffs to keep rice prices low could continue in Philippines

MANILA, Philippines: The office of Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr said that to help curb inflation, he approved the recommendation ...

German union threatens walkout before Christmas at Amazon.com

FRANKFURT, Germany: Workers at Amazon warehouses in Germany this week were encouraged by union Verdi to support rolling strikes over ...

Nasdaq surges 162 points in pre-Christmas rally

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks surged on Wednesday despite U.S. treasury yields rising."We got sort of oversold, and ...

Germany opens liquefied gas terminal on North Sea

BERLIN, Germany: As part of Germany's efforts to find alternative energy sources after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, German Chancellor Olaf ...

Movie Review

Alien: Covenant