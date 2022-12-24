Sat, 24 Dec 2022

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
14
Fair in Statesville

International

Section
Roads, airports slowed by Christmas storm, plunging temperatures

CHICAGO, Illinois: An Arctic blast has surged through large areas of the US, causing bitter cold and life-threatening wind chills ...

Oil expected to flow in repaired Keystone oil pipeline this week

CALGARY, Canada: Some two weeks after the worst oil spill in the US in the past nine years, TC Energy ...

Russia could invade in 2023, warns Moldova spy chief

CHISNAU, Moldova: Alexandru Musteata, head of the Information and Security Service, has warned that there is a "very high" risk ...

Recall notices ignored as US drivers die after Takata air bags fail

WASHINGTON D.C.: US auto safety regulators have confirmed a fifth Takata air bag inflator crash death in 2022, urgently calling ...

Woman arrested after breaking into Robert De Niro's apartment

NEW YORK CITY, New York: New York City police have arrested a woman for stealing presents from beneath Robert De ...

Japanese public do not support more taxes for military expansion

TOKYO, Japan: Kyodo News has reported that most Japanese do not support raising taxes to fund military expansion, based on ...

Business

Section
Santa-inspired mini-rally lifts U.S. stocks

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks made a modest advance in a low-volume pre-Christmas trading session on Friday.The gains ...

New government policies boost employment among Spanish youth

MADRID, Spain: As a result of its socialist-led government's labor reforms, Spain has seen a 142 percent increase in young ...

Taiwan looks into allegations TikTok acted illegally

TAIPEI, Taiwan: The Chinese-owned social media platform TikTok is being investigated by Taiwan's government for illegally operating a subsidiary on ...

Nasdaq tumbles more than two percent Thursday, U.S. dollar strengthens

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks fell heavily on Thursday. Internationally, Turkey hiked the minimum wage by a whopping ...

Cutting tariffs to keep rice prices low could continue in Philippines

MANILA, Philippines: The office of Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr said that to help curb inflation, he approved the recommendation ...

German union threatens walkout before Christmas at Amazon.com

FRANKFURT, Germany: Workers at Amazon warehouses in Germany this week were encouraged by union Verdi to support rolling strikes over ...

Movie Review

Alien: Covenant