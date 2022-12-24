Get a daily dose of North Korea Times news through our daily email, its complimentary and keeps you fully up to date with world and business news as well.
Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.More Information
CHICAGO, Illinois: An Arctic blast has surged through large areas of the US, causing bitter cold and life-threatening wind chills ...
CALGARY, Canada: Some two weeks after the worst oil spill in the US in the past nine years, TC Energy ...
CHISNAU, Moldova: Alexandru Musteata, head of the Information and Security Service, has warned that there is a "very high" risk ...
WASHINGTON D.C.: US auto safety regulators have confirmed a fifth Takata air bag inflator crash death in 2022, urgently calling ...
NEW YORK CITY, New York: New York City police have arrested a woman for stealing presents from beneath Robert De ...
TOKYO, Japan: Kyodo News has reported that most Japanese do not support raising taxes to fund military expansion, based on ...
NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks made a modest advance in a low-volume pre-Christmas trading session on Friday.The gains ...
MADRID, Spain: As a result of its socialist-led government's labor reforms, Spain has seen a 142 percent increase in young ...
TAIPEI, Taiwan: The Chinese-owned social media platform TikTok is being investigated by Taiwan's government for illegally operating a subsidiary on ...
NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks fell heavily on Thursday. Internationally, Turkey hiked the minimum wage by a whopping ...
MANILA, Philippines: The office of Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr said that to help curb inflation, he approved the recommendation ...
FRANKFURT, Germany: Workers at Amazon warehouses in Germany this week were encouraged by union Verdi to support rolling strikes over ...