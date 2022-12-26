Mon, 26 Dec 2022

International

Section
Buffalo, NY sues gun manufacturers for rising city crime

BUFFALO, New York: The city of Buffalo, New York has filed a lawsuit in state court accusing major gun manufacturers, ...

Malaysian rural areas struck by floods, 70,000 flee

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia: Malaysian towns were flooded with muddy water after torrential rains this week, forcing more than 72,000 people ...

Officials: NY University official arrested for theft of $3.4 million

NEW YORK CITY, New York: Cindy Tappe, former New York University finance director, has been indicted for allegedly defrauding the ...

Italy ends police cooperation with China due to use of police stations

ROME, Italy: The Italian interior ministry has said that after reports that Beijing ran police-like operations outside China, Italy will ...

Roads, airports slowed by Christmas storm, plunging temperatures

CHICAGO, Illinois: An Arctic blast has surged through large areas of the US, causing bitter cold and life-threatening wind chills ...

Oil expected to flow in repaired Keystone oil pipeline this week

CALGARY, Canada: Some two weeks after the worst oil spill in the US in the past nine years, TC Energy ...

Business

Section
Wells Fargo hit with $3.7 billion fine for over-charging customers

WASHINGTON D.C.: In the largest-ever civil penalty ever issued, the US Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has fined Wells Fargo $3.7 ...

To develop aluminum industry, Indonesia to end exports of bauxite

JAKARTA, Indonesia: Indonesian President Joko Widodo has confirmed that an export ban on bauxite will begin in June.The ban aims ...

Amazon wins $700 million U.S. Naval contract to provide cloud services

SEATTLE, Washington: Amazon.com's cloud computing division, Amazon Web Services, has been awarded a five-year enterprise software license contract worth $723.9 ...

US expected to enlarge oil exports in 2023

WASHINGTON D.C.: In 2023, the US could become a net exporter of crude oil, amidst sanctions against Russia's exports of ...

In blow to transport, UK raising train fares by 5.9 percent

LONDON, England: The UK's transport department said that train fares in England will rise by up to 5.9 percent in ...

Housing starts slowest since 2009 in US due to high mortgage rates

WASHINGTON D.C.: As higher mortgage rates continue to stifle housing market activity, in November single-family homebuilding in the US dropped ...

