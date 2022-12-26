Both pilots of the KA-1 light aircraft reportedly managed to survive

A South Korean KA-1 light aircraft crashed on Monday as it scrambled to intercept North Korean drones that had intruded into South Korean airspace, Seoul's military said, as cited by Yonhap news agency. Both pilots reportedly emerged unscathed.

According to an official cited by Yonhap, the military detected multiple "unidentified objects," suspected to be unmanned aerial vehicles, in the Gyeonggi-do province bordering North Korea.

The incident prompted the South Korean military to send in fighters, helicopters and other aircraft. However, it is unclear whether the drones were carrying any weapons, according to the official from the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff.

The warplanes included the KA-1 light attack aircraft, which crashed in Hoengseong County to the east of Seoul due to unknown reasons, according to the article.