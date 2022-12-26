Mon, 26 Dec 2022

International

US couple detained in Uganda on child torture charges

KAMPALA, Uganda: Uganda's state prosecutor has said that an American couple detained on charges of aggravated torture of a 10-year-old ...

Buffalo, NY sues gun manufacturers for rising city crime

BUFFALO, New York: The city of Buffalo, New York has filed a lawsuit in state court accusing major gun manufacturers, ...

Malaysian rural areas struck by floods, 70,000 flee

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia: Malaysian towns were flooded with muddy water after torrential rains this week, forcing more than 72,000 people ...

Officials: NY University official arrested for theft of $3.4 million

NEW YORK CITY, New York: Cindy Tappe, former New York University finance director, has been indicted for allegedly defrauding the ...

Italy ends police cooperation with China due to use of police stations

ROME, Italy: The Italian interior ministry has said that after reports that Beijing ran police-like operations outside China, Italy will ...

Roads, airports slowed by Christmas storm, plunging temperatures

CHICAGO, Illinois: An Arctic blast has surged through large areas of the US, causing bitter cold and life-threatening wind chills ...

Business

Italy's new airlines to sell stake to Germany's Lufthansa

ROME, Italy: Italy's new right-wing government is reported to be planning to sell a stake in the successor of the ...

Wells Fargo hit with $3.7 billion fine for over-charging customers

WASHINGTON D.C.: In the largest-ever civil penalty ever issued, the US Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has fined Wells Fargo $3.7 ...

To develop aluminum industry, Indonesia to end exports of bauxite

JAKARTA, Indonesia: Indonesian President Joko Widodo has confirmed that an export ban on bauxite will begin in June.The ban aims ...

Amazon wins $700 million U.S. Naval contract to provide cloud services

SEATTLE, Washington: Amazon.com's cloud computing division, Amazon Web Services, has been awarded a five-year enterprise software license contract worth $723.9 ...

US expected to enlarge oil exports in 2023

WASHINGTON D.C.: In 2023, the US could become a net exporter of crude oil, amidst sanctions against Russia's exports of ...

In blow to transport, UK raising train fares by 5.9 percent

LONDON, England: The UK's transport department said that train fares in England will rise by up to 5.9 percent in ...

