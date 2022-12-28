Wed, 28 Dec 2022

International

For second week, US reports declining cases of flu

WASHINGTON D.C.: After an initial surge at the start of the season, flu cases are now declining in many parts ...

Americans return to roads, reach same level of pre-pandemic travel

WASHINGTON D.C.: In October, vehicle travel rose by 0.1 percent to 285.9 billion miles, nearing pre-pandemic levels for the year, ...

Sanctions on Russia could cut Baltic oil exports by 20 percent

MOSCOW, Russia: Reuters has reported that after the introduction of a Western price cap and a European Union embargo on ...

Axios reports that Bloomberg seeks to buy Dow Jones or Wash Post

NEW YORK CITY, New York: According to news website Axios, billionaire Michael Bloomberg, owner of Bloomberg News, is seeking to ...

US couple detained in Uganda on child torture charges

KAMPALA, Uganda: Uganda's state prosecutor has said that an American couple detained on charges of aggravated torture of a 10-year-old ...

Buffalo, NY sues gun manufacturers for rising city crime

BUFFALO, New York: The city of Buffalo, New York has filed a lawsuit in state court accusing major gun manufacturers, ...

Business

UK says Q3 economy fell 0.3%, surprising officials

LONDON, England: The Office for National Statistics gas reported that between July and September, the UK economy contracted by more ...

Irish company to link gamblers in two American states

TRENTON, New JERSEY: Beginning 1st January, online poker players in New Jersey and Michigan will be able to compete against ...

Bombardier CEO concerned over Boeing Canadian defense contract

MONTREAL, Canada: Eric Martel, Chief Executive of Bombardier, has publicly expressed his concern over Canadian plans to purchase reconnaissance jets ...

Chance of carpet fire causes recall of 140,000 Chevrolet Bolt

DETROIT, Michigan: General Motors has announced a recall of 140,000 Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles in North America due to carpets ...

Italy's new airlines to sell stake to Germany's Lufthansa

ROME, Italy: Italy's new right-wing government is reported to be planning to sell a stake in the successor of the ...

Wells Fargo hit with $3.7 billion fine for over-charging customers

WASHINGTON D.C.: In the largest-ever civil penalty ever issued, the US Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has fined Wells Fargo $3.7 ...

