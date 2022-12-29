Thu, 29 Dec 2022

North Macedonia agrees to emergency pollution measures

SKOPJE, North Macedonia: To protect the public from high levels of air pollution, the government of North Macedonia announced the ...

Lack of trust a major obstacle in Russian-Ukraine 'security dilemma'

On December 27, 2022, both Russia and Ukraine issued calls for ending the war in Ukraine, but only on non-negotiable ...

Staten Island Ferry reports engine fire caused mass evacuation

NEW YORK CITY: Authorities have said that some 900 passengers and crew members were evacuated from a ferry bound for ...

Japan's record defense spending for 2023 to include Tomahawk missiles

TOKYO, Japan: Japanese defense spending will rise 20 percent to a record $55 billion in 2023, which will include the ...

NY legislators raise their salaries from $110,000 to $142,000

ALBANY, New York: Legislators from New York's Assembly and Senate returned to the state capital this week to vote themselves ...

For second week, US reports declining cases of flu

WASHINGTON D.C.: After an initial surge at the start of the season, flu cases are now declining in many parts ...

Iran suppression of protests forces Germany to reduce business support

BERLIN, Germany: Germany announced that it is formally suspending export credits and investment guarantees for business in Iran, after the ...

Nasdaq Composite drops 140 points, greenback flexes muscles

NEW YORK, New York - Stocks continued lower in the U.S. on Wednesday as sellers stole the show once again ...

In spite of inflation, US holiday sales said to rise 7.6 percent

NEW YORK CITY, New York: According to a report released by Mastercard this week, between 1st November and 24th December ...

A lean Christmas season in Cuba due to shortages

HAVANA, Cuba: Due to food shortages and economic turmoil affecting Cuba, Belkis Fajardo, 69, wonders how she will feed her ...

IMF voices concern as Tunisian democracy falters

TUNIS, Tunisia: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has frozen an agreement with Tunisia aimed at helping the government of President ...

U.S. stocks trade sideways Tuesday, U.S. dollar mixed despite higher Treasury yields

NEW YORK, New York - Sellers were in charge during low-volume post-Christmas trading on Wall Street on Tuesday."Higher Treasury yields ...

