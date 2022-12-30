Fri, 30 Dec 2022

International

Legendary footballer, Brazil's Pele is dead at age 82

Legendary Brazilian footballer Pele passed away on Thursday at the age of 82 after battling bowel cancer. A few days ...

Texas slammed for delivering migrants to US VP's home on Christmas Eve

WASHINGTON D.C.: A migrant aid group said that during the Christmas weekend some 110 to 130 migrants from the southwest ...

Ex-Maldives president guilty of bribery, imprisoned for 11 years

MALE, Maldives - Abdulla Yameen, former president of Maldives, has been found guilty of money laundering and accepting a bribe ...

North Macedonia agrees to emergency pollution measures

SKOPJE, North Macedonia: To protect the public from high levels of air pollution, the government of North Macedonia announced the ...

Lack of trust a major obstacle in Russian-Ukraine 'security dilemma'

On December 27, 2022, both Russia and Ukraine issued calls for ending the war in Ukraine, but only on non-negotiable ...

Staten Island Ferry reports engine fire caused mass evacuation

NEW YORK CITY: Authorities have said that some 900 passengers and crew members were evacuated from a ferry bound for ...

Business

U.S. stock markets finally crank up, Nasdaq jumps more than 2 percent

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks finally hit their straps Thursday after struggling for most of the week."We were ...

Apple Japan hit with $98 billion back taxes

TOKYO, Japan: The Nikkei newspaper has reported that Apple's Japan unit has been charged with back taxes of $97 million, ...

Kenya electric motorbikes gain due to battery swapping stations

NAIROBI, Kenya: In a sign of an electric motorcycle revolution starting to unfold in Kenya, sets of sturdy, brightly-branded battery ...

Iran suppression of protests forces Germany to reduce business support

BERLIN, Germany: Germany announced that it is formally suspending export credits and investment guarantees for business in Iran, after the ...

Nasdaq Composite drops 140 points, greenback flexes muscles

NEW YORK, New York - Stocks continued lower in the U.S. on Wednesday as sellers stole the show once again ...

In spite of inflation, US holiday sales said to rise 7.6 percent

NEW YORK CITY, New York: According to a report released by Mastercard this week, between 1st November and 24th December ...

