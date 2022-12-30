Get a daily dose of North Korea Times news through our daily email, its complimentary and keeps you fully up to date with world and business news as well.
Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.More Information
Legendary Brazilian footballer Pele passed away on Thursday at the age of 82 after battling bowel cancer. A few days ...
WASHINGTON D.C.: A migrant aid group said that during the Christmas weekend some 110 to 130 migrants from the southwest ...
MALE, Maldives - Abdulla Yameen, former president of Maldives, has been found guilty of money laundering and accepting a bribe ...
SKOPJE, North Macedonia: To protect the public from high levels of air pollution, the government of North Macedonia announced the ...
On December 27, 2022, both Russia and Ukraine issued calls for ending the war in Ukraine, but only on non-negotiable ...
NEW YORK CITY: Authorities have said that some 900 passengers and crew members were evacuated from a ferry bound for ...
NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks finally hit their straps Thursday after struggling for most of the week."We were ...
TOKYO, Japan: The Nikkei newspaper has reported that Apple's Japan unit has been charged with back taxes of $97 million, ...
NAIROBI, Kenya: In a sign of an electric motorcycle revolution starting to unfold in Kenya, sets of sturdy, brightly-branded battery ...
BERLIN, Germany: Germany announced that it is formally suspending export credits and investment guarantees for business in Iran, after the ...
NEW YORK, New York - Stocks continued lower in the U.S. on Wednesday as sellers stole the show once again ...
NEW YORK CITY, New York: According to a report released by Mastercard this week, between 1st November and 24th December ...