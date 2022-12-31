Sat, 31 Dec 2022

Turkey charges human rights activist with terror charges

ISTANBUL, Turkey: The President of the Turkish Medical Association, Dr. Sebnem Korur Fincanci, is being tried in court on charges ...

Western NGOs suspend work over ban on women employees by Taliban

KABUL, Afghanistan: After a decision by Afghanistan's Taliban rulers to ban women from working at non-governmental organizations, Save the Children, ...

Serbia province blocks roads as Kosovo threatens action

PRISTINA, Kosovo: Local Serbs continue to defy international demands to remove roadblocks placed earlier in northern Serbia.Serbia also stationed troops ...

Legendary footballer, Brazil's Pele is dead at age 82

Legendary Brazilian footballer Pele passed away on Thursday at the age of 82 after battling bowel cancer. A few days ...

Texas slammed for delivering migrants to US VP's home on Christmas Eve

WASHINGTON D.C.: A migrant aid group said that during the Christmas weekend some 110 to 130 migrants from the southwest ...

Ex-Maldives president guilty of bribery, imprisoned for 11 years

MALE, Maldives - Abdulla Yameen, former president of Maldives, has been found guilty of money laundering and accepting a bribe ...

Easing supply disruptions means mild German recession: officials

BERLIN, Germany: Despite the ongoing energy crisis, raw material shortages and a struggling global economy, companies in Germany are only ...

U.S. stocks see out year with across-the-board losses

NEW YORK, New York - Wall Street saw out the year on Friday with all the major indices plummeting before ...

Toyota vehicle output in November reaches 830,000, up 1.5%

TOKYO, Japan: Toyota reported an increase of 1.5 percent rise in its worldwide vehicle output, reaching a new record of ...

Stocks in Asia in lackluster end to year

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks were mixed on Friday, the last trading day of 2022.In Japan, the Nikkei 225 was ...

Some 14,000 without electricity as vandals attack Washington station

TACOMA, Washington: The Pierce County Sheriff's Department has said that three electrical substations were vandalized in Tacoma, Washington, leaving thousands ...

U.S. stock markets finally crank up, Nasdaq jumps more than 2 percent

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks finally hit their straps Thursday after struggling for most of the week."We were ...

What Happened to Monday (aka Seven Sisters)