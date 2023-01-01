Sun, 01 Jan 2023

No injuries after laptop fire, Lufthansa flight lands in Chicago

CHICAGO, Illinois: Lufthansa said a flight from Los Angeles to Frankfurt, Germany, was forced to land at Chicago's O'Hare International ...

Poland satellites to offer early warning of troop movements

WARSAW, Poland: Under an agreement signed this week in Warsaw, France will provide Poland with two observation satellites and a ...

Turkey charges human rights activist with terror charges

ISTANBUL, Turkey: The President of the Turkish Medical Association, Dr. Sebnem Korur Fincanci, is being tried in court on charges ...

Western NGOs suspend work over ban on women employees by Taliban

KABUL, Afghanistan: After a decision by Afghanistan's Taliban rulers to ban women from working at non-governmental organizations, Save the Children, ...

Serbia province blocks roads as Kosovo threatens action

PRISTINA, Kosovo: Local Serbs continue to defy international demands to remove roadblocks placed earlier in northern Serbia.Serbia also stationed troops ...

Legendary footballer, Brazil's Pele is dead at age 82

Legendary Brazilian footballer Pele passed away on Thursday at the age of 82 after battling bowel cancer. A few days ...

US high interest rates slows inflation, but home sales falling

WASHINGTON D.C.: In the latest sign of the repercussions of the Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes on the housing market ...

Italy's Meloni tells press EU bailout funds serve no practical use

ROME, Italy: Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has said that the eurozone's bailout fund serves no useful purpose, and told ...

Easing supply disruptions means mild German recession: officials

BERLIN, Germany: Despite the ongoing energy crisis, raw material shortages and a struggling global economy, companies in Germany are only ...

U.S. stocks see out year with across-the-board losses

NEW YORK, New York - Wall Street saw out the year on Friday with all the major indices plummeting before ...

Toyota vehicle output in November reaches 830,000, up 1.5%

TOKYO, Japan: Toyota reported an increase of 1.5 percent rise in its worldwide vehicle output, reaching a new record of ...

Stocks in Asia in lackluster end to year

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks were mixed on Friday, the last trading day of 2022.In Japan, the Nikkei 225 was ...

