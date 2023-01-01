SEOUL, Jan. 1 (Xinhua) -- The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) fired a rocket shell towards the eastern waters early on Sunday, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.

A long-range artillery sub-unit in the western area of the Korean People's Army conducted the firing, using a super-large multiple rocket launcher, the KCNA report said.

The firing came a day after the DPRK conducted a test-fire of the weapon systems on Saturday, according to the report.

The KCNA report praised the combat performance of the rocket launchers, saying the three shells fired by the launchers on Saturday had precisely hit a target island in the eastern waters.