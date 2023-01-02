Mon, 02 Jan 2023

News RELEASES

International

Chinese visitors must show Covid test to enter, says Japan

TOKYO, Japan: As a temporary emergency measure against surging Covid-19 infections in China, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Japan ...

Soldiers go door-to-door in Buffalo, NY to find victims of blizzard

BUFFALO, New York: The New York National Guard is walking door-to-door in parts of Buffalo, New York to check on ...

No injuries after laptop fire, Lufthansa flight lands in Chicago

CHICAGO, Illinois: Lufthansa said a flight from Los Angeles to Frankfurt, Germany, was forced to land at Chicago's O'Hare International ...

Poland satellites to offer early warning of troop movements

WARSAW, Poland: Under an agreement signed this week in Warsaw, France will provide Poland with two observation satellites and a ...

Turkey charges human rights activist with terror charges

ISTANBUL, Turkey: The President of the Turkish Medical Association, Dr. Sebnem Korur Fincanci, is being tried in court on charges ...

Western NGOs suspend work over ban on women employees by Taliban

KABUL, Afghanistan: After a decision by Afghanistan's Taliban rulers to ban women from working at non-governmental organizations, Save the Children, ...

Business

Sanctions, oil embargo sees Russian rouble drop 8% to 72-to-dollar

MOSCOW, Russia: As sanctions on Russian oil and their impact on export revenues put pressure on the Russian currency, the ...

New anti-inflation aid in Spain valued at $10 billion

MADRID, Spain: Spain has announced that they will enact anti-inflation measures valued at $10.65 billion, bringing the total aid aimed ...

US high interest rates slows inflation, but home sales falling

WASHINGTON D.C.: In the latest sign of the repercussions of the Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes on the housing market ...

Italy's Meloni tells press EU bailout funds serve no practical use

ROME, Italy: Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has said that the eurozone's bailout fund serves no useful purpose, and told ...

Easing supply disruptions means mild German recession: officials

BERLIN, Germany: Despite the ongoing energy crisis, raw material shortages and a struggling global economy, companies in Germany are only ...

U.S. stocks see out year with across-the-board losses

NEW YORK, New York - Wall Street saw out the year on Friday with all the major indices plummeting before ...

Movie Review

