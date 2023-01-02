MANILA -- Manila's international airport resumed limited operation following the partial restoration of the technical glitch that resulted in the diversion, cancellations and delays of over 280 flights starting Sunday noon.

"The system has been partially restored, thereby allowing limited flight operations," the Manila International Airport Authority said in an advisory. (Philippines-Manila Airport-Operation)

- - - -

NEW DELHI -- New Delhi and Islamabad Sunday exchanged a list of their nuclear installations, officials said.

The exchange was carried out through diplomatic channels simultaneously at New Delhi and Islamabad, India's foreign ministry officials said. (India-Pakistan- Nuclear Installations Exchanges)

- - - -

KAMPALA -- At least nine people were killed and several others injured in a New Year stampede in Uganda's capital, Kampala, police said on Sunday.

According to police, the incident involved several juveniles who were attending a music show. "It is alleged that the incident occurred at midnight when the event's Master of Ceremonies encouraged attendees to go outside and watch the fireworks display," police said. (Uganda-Stampede-Deaths)

- - - -

SEOUL -- The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) fired a rocket shell towards the eastern waters early on Sunday, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.

A long-range artillery sub-unit in the western area of the Korean People's Army conducted the firing, using a super-large multiple rocket launcher, the KCNA report said. (DPRK-Rocket-Firing).