TRIPOLI -- The Libyan authorities said on Sunday that 18 unidentified bodies were discovered in the northern coastal city of Sirte.

The 18 bodies were found in the Sabaa area of Sirte last week and transferred to a hospital in the city, the General Authority for Research and Identification of Missing Persons said in a statement. (Libya-Unidentified Bodies-Sirte)

- - - -

SEOUL -- The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) calls for an exponential increase in its nuclear arsenal, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported Sunday.

The ongoing situation on the Korean Peninsula "highlights the importance and necessity of a mass-producing of tactical nuclear weapons and calls for an exponential increase of the country's nuclear arsenal," the KCNA reported, citing a report made by the country's top leader Kim Jong Un at the Sixth Enlarged Plenary Meeting of the eighth Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea. (DPRK-Nuclear Arsenal-Increase)

- - - -

KIEV -- The Ukrainian capital came under air attacks carried out by the Russian forces overnight Sunday, with explosions being reported in several districts of the city, local authorities said.

The Kiev City Military Administration said in a statement that the air defense shot down all 32 air targets launched against the capital. (Ukraine-Kiev-Air Strike)

- - - -

KAMPALA -- At least nine people were killed and several others injured in a New Year stampede in Uganda's capital, Kampala, police said on Sunday.

According to police, the incident involved several juveniles who were attending a music show. "It is alleged that the incident occurred at midnight when the event's Master of Ceremonies encouraged attendees to go outside and watch the fireworks display," police said. (Uganda-Kampala-Stampede).