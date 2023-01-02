Mon, 02 Jan 2023

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
52
Fair in Statesville

International

Section
After 21 days, Keystone oil pipeline restarted in US

MONTREAL, Canada: Canadian pipeline operator TC Energy Corp announced that it has safely restarted service on its Keystone crude oil ...

In search of winner, US Mega Millions lottery tops $640 million

NEW YORK CITY, New York: The already large Mega Millions jackpot rose to an estimated $640 million after another draw ...

Chinese visitors must show Covid test to enter, says Japan

TOKYO, Japan: As a temporary emergency measure against surging Covid-19 infections in China, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Japan ...

Soldiers go door-to-door in Buffalo, NY to find victims of blizzard

BUFFALO, New York: The New York National Guard is walking door-to-door in parts of Buffalo, New York to check on ...

No injuries after laptop fire, Lufthansa flight lands in Chicago

CHICAGO, Illinois: Lufthansa said a flight from Los Angeles to Frankfurt, Germany, was forced to land at Chicago's O'Hare International ...

Poland satellites to offer early warning of troop movements

WARSAW, Poland: Under an agreement signed this week in Warsaw, France will provide Poland with two observation satellites and a ...

Business

Section
Mistrust of auto companies makes US Senator say pause EV tax credits

WASHINGTON, D.C.: US Senator Joe Manchin, the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee chairman, said this week that the US ...

All US House staff members told to remove TikTok from devices

WASHINGTON D.C.: According to the US House of Representative's administrative arm, popular Chinese video app TikTok has been banned from ...

Sanctions, oil embargo sees Russian rouble drop 8% to 72-to-dollar

MOSCOW, Russia: As sanctions on Russian oil and their impact on export revenues put pressure on the Russian currency, the ...

New anti-inflation aid in Spain valued at $10 billion

MADRID, Spain: Spain has announced that they will enact anti-inflation measures valued at $10.65 billion, bringing the total aid aimed ...

US high interest rates slows inflation, but home sales falling

WASHINGTON D.C.: In the latest sign of the repercussions of the Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes on the housing market ...

Italy's Meloni tells press EU bailout funds serve no practical use

ROME, Italy: Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has said that the eurozone's bailout fund serves no useful purpose, and told ...

Movie Review

Buck and the Preacher