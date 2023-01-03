Tue, 03 Jan 2023

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
59
Partly Cloudy in Statesville

International

Section
Chinese leaders voice optimism as Covid restrictions reduced

BEIJING, China: In his first public comments since China's government reversed its "zero-COVID" policy, President Xi Jinping stressed that China ...

US to expel Cubans, Haitians arriving at border

WASHINGTON D.C.: After the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that pandemic-era restrictions must stay in place, the Biden administration plans to ...

After 21 days, Keystone oil pipeline restarted in US

MONTREAL, Canada: Canadian pipeline operator TC Energy Corp announced that it has safely restarted service on its Keystone crude oil ...

In search of winner, US Mega Millions lottery tops $640 million

NEW YORK CITY, New York: The already large Mega Millions jackpot rose to an estimated $640 million after another draw ...

Chinese visitors must show Covid test to enter, says Japan

TOKYO, Japan: As a temporary emergency measure against surging Covid-19 infections in China, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Japan ...

Soldiers go door-to-door in Buffalo, NY to find victims of blizzard

BUFFALO, New York: The New York National Guard is walking door-to-door in parts of Buffalo, New York to check on ...

Business

Section
Reflecting anti-oil climate, only one bid received for Alaska oil lease

WASHINGTON D.C.: In the first federal auction in the Alaska region in more than five years, the US government received ...

Hackers who stole $101 million from Bangladesh Bank in 2016 still not identified

DHAKA, Bangladesh - A Dhaka court has postponed submitting the investigation report in a case filed over a $101 million ...

Taiwan pledges to remain leader thru chip production at major plants

TAIPEI, Taiwan: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd (TSMC), began mass production this week of its most advanced chips3-nanometre technology in ...

Mistrust of auto companies makes US Senator say pause EV tax credits

WASHINGTON, D.C.: US Senator Joe Manchin, the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee chairman, said this week that the US ...

All US House staff members told to remove TikTok from devices

WASHINGTON D.C.: According to the US House of Representative's administrative arm, popular Chinese video app TikTok has been banned from ...

Sanctions, oil embargo sees Russian rouble drop 8% to 72-to-dollar

MOSCOW, Russia: As sanctions on Russian oil and their impact on export revenues put pressure on the Russian currency, the ...

Movie Review

Swamp Thing