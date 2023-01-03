Tue, 03 Jan 2023

News RELEASES

International

Section
Hong Kong celebrates end of harsh Covid restrictions

HONG KONG: Apart from wearing masks, Hong Kong is set to cancel all stringent Covid-19 restrictions, including mandatory PCR tests ...

Chinese leaders voice optimism as Covid restrictions reduced

BEIJING, China: In his first public comments since China's government reversed its "zero-COVID" policy, President Xi Jinping stressed that China ...

US to expel Cubans, Haitians arriving at border

WASHINGTON D.C.: After the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that pandemic-era restrictions must stay in place, the Biden administration plans to ...

After 21 days, Keystone oil pipeline restarted in US

MONTREAL, Canada: Canadian pipeline operator TC Energy Corp announced that it has safely restarted service on its Keystone crude oil ...

In search of winner, US Mega Millions lottery tops $640 million

NEW YORK CITY, New York: The already large Mega Millions jackpot rose to an estimated $640 million after another draw ...

Chinese visitors must show Covid test to enter, says Japan

TOKYO, Japan: As a temporary emergency measure against surging Covid-19 infections in China, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Japan ...

Business

Section
US medical community braces for January price increases

WASHINGTON D.C.: According to healthcare research firm 3 Axis Advisors, during January, historically the month when drugmakers raise prices, pharmaceutical ...

Reflecting anti-oil climate, only one bid received for Alaska oil lease

WASHINGTON D.C.: In the first federal auction in the Alaska region in more than five years, the US government received ...

Hackers who stole $101 million from Bangladesh Bank in 2016 still not identified

DHAKA, Bangladesh - A Dhaka court has postponed submitting the investigation report in a case filed over a $101 million ...

Taiwan pledges to remain leader thru chip production at major plants

TAIPEI, Taiwan: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd (TSMC), began mass production this week of its most advanced chips3-nanometre technology in ...

Mistrust of auto companies makes US Senator say pause EV tax credits

WASHINGTON, D.C.: US Senator Joe Manchin, the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee chairman, said this week that the US ...

All US House staff members told to remove TikTok from devices

WASHINGTON D.C.: According to the US House of Representative's administrative arm, popular Chinese video app TikTok has been banned from ...

