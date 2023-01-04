Wed, 04 Jan 2023

International

Section
North Korea's Kim Jong Un says he wants more missiles, nuclear arms

SEOUL, South Korea: Amid cross-border tensions over intrusions by North Korean drones into South Korea, along with the North's repeated ...

New Japan missile to have 3,000 km range, according to reports

TOKYO, Japan: Kyodo News has reported that Japan's Ministry of Defense is developing multiple long-range missiles with a range of ...

S. Korea announces test of solid fuel space rocket

SEOUL, South Korea, South Korea's Defense Ministry has announced that it has conducted a successful test flight of a solid-propellant ...

Hong Kong celebrates end of harsh Covid restrictions

HONG KONG: Apart from wearing masks, Hong Kong is set to cancel all stringent Covid-19 restrictions, including mandatory PCR tests ...

Chinese leaders voice optimism as Covid restrictions reduced

BEIJING, China: In his first public comments since China's government reversed its "zero-COVID" policy, President Xi Jinping stressed that China ...

US to expel Cubans, Haitians arriving at border

WASHINGTON D.C.: After the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that pandemic-era restrictions must stay in place, the Biden administration plans to ...

Business

Section
Recurring Covid in China causing factory output to decline

BEIJING, China: As the country deals with a nationwide surge in COVID-19 cases after the easing of its "zero-COVID" policy, ...

Tesla and Apple drop sharply, Nasdaq Composite loses 80 points

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks kicked off 2023 with falls across the board Tuesday. Early gains turned to ...

Tourism hub Dubai ends 30 percent alcohol tax

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates: Dubai ended its 30 percent tax on alcohol sales and made its required liquor licenses free ...

US medical community braces for January price increases

WASHINGTON D.C.: According to healthcare research firm 3 Axis Advisors, during January, historically the month when drugmakers raise prices, pharmaceutical ...

Reflecting anti-oil climate, only one bid received for Alaska oil lease

WASHINGTON D.C.: In the first federal auction in the Alaska region in more than five years, the US government received ...

Hackers who stole $101 million from Bangladesh Bank in 2016 still not identified

DHAKA, Bangladesh - A Dhaka court has postponed submitting the investigation report in a case filed over a $101 million ...

Movie Review

